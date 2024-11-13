Phuket’s waste crisis escalates: Larger landfills urgently needed

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Phuket is battling a mounting waste crisis as the island’s landfills struggle to keep up with booming tourism and business expansion. Deputy Mayor Suphot La-ongphet is spearheading urgent efforts to contain the overflow, making a high-stakes visit to Saphan Hin’s landfill sites 4 and 5 on Monday, November 11 to fast-track expansion projects.

Landfill 3 is already beyond capacity, with officials scrambling to redirect excess waste to new pits at sites 4 and 5. The deadline? This Friday, November 15, when landfill 3 will be permanently closed to tackle the worsening odour seeping into surrounding areas.

“Waste from local governments and businesses is pouring in at around 1,400 tonnes daily.”

Phuket’s incinerator, however, can only handle 700 tonnes each day, leaving an overflow of 400 to 500 tonnes destined for landfills. With limited space, this waste volume far exceeds what existing sites can handle.

The issue is partly fuelled by Phuket’s tourism boom and the rise of local enterprises and households, leading to soaring waste levels. Despite the surge, efforts to expand disposal capacity have struggled to keep pace.

Deputy Mayor Suphot is calling on residents and tourists to reduce waste at the source and is stressing the importance of separating organic waste to ease the burden on the island’s stretched facilities. This waste reduction strategy could help mitigate the pressure on both landfills and the incinerator, which is now at its breaking point, reported Phuket News.

ORIGINAL STORY: Phuket’s waste crisis worsens with tourist surge

Phuket grapples with a mounting waste crisis as tourism surges post-pandemic. The island’s waste disposal plant now receives 1,100 tonnes of garbage daily, a significant rise from 742 tonnes in 2022 and 961 tonnes last year, according to deputy governor Norasak Suksomboon.

Norasak highlighted these challenges at the 25th Inter-Islands Tourism Policy Forum, where 150 global tourism leaders and policymakers convened to discuss tourism’s future, sustainability issues, and climate change strategies.

Phuket’s permanent resident population stood at 418,000 in 2021, as reported by the Provincial Administration Department. This figure excludes the many individuals from other provinces and countries working on the island. Last year, Phuket saw an influx of 11 million tourists, a marked increase from the 5.7 million visitors in 2002, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

However, the island’s waste management infrastructure is struggling to keep pace. Phuket has only one incinerator, operated by the municipality, which can handle approximately 900 tonnes of garbage daily. The overflow is sent to various dump sites across the island. The Pollution Control Department notes that only 10% of Phuket’s trash is recycled, with organic waste making up 60% of the total.

Norasak urged residents and volunteers to join a campaign aimed at reducing waste by converting organic materials into compost or soil improvers, rather than sending them to disposal facilities. He stressed the importance of local involvement in addressing the waste problem.

“We need help from environmentally conscious residents to tackle this problem right on their doorsteps.”

To improve waste management, the municipality launched a trial of a garbage bank in the Samakkee Samkong community in Mueang district earlier this year, reported Bangkok Post.

This initiative aims to encourage recycling and better waste handling. If successful, the programme will be expanded to other areas, according to Thai PBS.