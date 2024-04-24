Thai firms jointly build waste-to-energy power facilities

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 10:37, 24 April 2024| Updated: 10:37, 24 April 2024
56 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A strategic alliance has been formed between local power and waste management firms to jointly finance and construct 12 waste-to-energy power facilities and three refuse-derived fuel production plants. This initiative is aimed at bolstering the country’s bio, circular, and green economic strategies.

Supawat Khunvoravinij, who is currently serving as the acting managing director of Earth Tech Environment, a waste recycling and disposal service firm, highlighted that the plan is to build facilities that have substantial power generation capabilities and simultaneously improve waste management within the industrial sector.

Earth Tech Environment, in partnership with Gulf Energy Development, a major private power producer in Thailand, Waste Tech Exponential, a waste recycling and power generation operator, and Better World Green, a waste storage and transportation provider, agreed to collaborate on the development of power generation and waste disposal projects.

An agreement to purchase power has already been signed between the four companies and the Provincial Electricity Authority, the country’s state power distribution wing. According to Yupapin Wangviwat, the deputy CEO and CFO of Gulf, the power facilities are scheduled to begin operations within the next two years.

Related news

Gulf and Earth Tech Environment have teamed up to create a joint venture for the development of 10 waste-to-energy power plants, each with an 8-megawatt capacity. The joint venture, which has seen equal investment from both companies, is anticipated to cost around 15 billion baht.

Two additional waste-fired power facilities are being jointly financed by Gulf (34%), Waste Tech Exponential (33%), and Earth Tech Environment (33%), although the construction cost remains undisclosed.

Additionally, Gulf and Better World Green have established a joint venture, with equal investment from both companies, to develop three waste processing plants that will supply refuse-derived fuel to the power facilities. Again, the development cost has not been disclosed.

Supawat Khunvoravinij emphasised that these power plants and waste management facilities are crucial in enhancing the country’s energy security and supporting the government’s policy to improve industrial waste management, reported Bangkok Post.

The Earth Tech Environment director further noted that utilising waste as fuel for power generation is a viable approach towards reducing reliance on fossil fuels, which are a significant contributor to climate change.

Business NewsEconomy NewsEnvironment NewsThailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.

Related Articles

Bangkok sizzles at 40°C, heatwave scorches Thailand at 43°C

Published: 10:08, 24 April 2024

Thai man arrested for part in Japanese man’s murder in Nonthaburi

Published: 09:54, 24 April 2024

Free online therapy for Bangkok’s teenagers launched by DMH

Published: 09:47, 24 April 2024

Pattaya Airways unveils Thailand’s sole ATR 72-500 freighter

Published: 09:44, 24 April 2024