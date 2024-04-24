Thai firms jointly build waste-to-energy power facilities

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A strategic alliance has been formed between local power and waste management firms to jointly finance and construct 12 waste-to-energy power facilities and three refuse-derived fuel production plants. This initiative is aimed at bolstering the country’s bio, circular, and green economic strategies.

Supawat Khunvoravinij, who is currently serving as the acting managing director of Earth Tech Environment, a waste recycling and disposal service firm, highlighted that the plan is to build facilities that have substantial power generation capabilities and simultaneously improve waste management within the industrial sector.

Earth Tech Environment, in partnership with Gulf Energy Development, a major private power producer in Thailand, Waste Tech Exponential, a waste recycling and power generation operator, and Better World Green, a waste storage and transportation provider, agreed to collaborate on the development of power generation and waste disposal projects.

An agreement to purchase power has already been signed between the four companies and the Provincial Electricity Authority, the country’s state power distribution wing. According to Yupapin Wangviwat, the deputy CEO and CFO of Gulf, the power facilities are scheduled to begin operations within the next two years.

Gulf and Earth Tech Environment have teamed up to create a joint venture for the development of 10 waste-to-energy power plants, each with an 8-megawatt capacity. The joint venture, which has seen equal investment from both companies, is anticipated to cost around 15 billion baht.

Two additional waste-fired power facilities are being jointly financed by Gulf (34%), Waste Tech Exponential (33%), and Earth Tech Environment (33%), although the construction cost remains undisclosed.

Additionally, Gulf and Better World Green have established a joint venture, with equal investment from both companies, to develop three waste processing plants that will supply refuse-derived fuel to the power facilities. Again, the development cost has not been disclosed.

Supawat Khunvoravinij emphasised that these power plants and waste management facilities are crucial in enhancing the country’s energy security and supporting the government’s policy to improve industrial waste management, reported Bangkok Post.

The Earth Tech Environment director further noted that utilising waste as fuel for power generation is a viable approach towards reducing reliance on fossil fuels, which are a significant contributor to climate change.