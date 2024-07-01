Phuket’s Walking Street market leads new street food initiative

Picture courtesy of Thailandawaits.com official website

Phuket’s Chartered Walking Street market has been selected by the Department of Health as the premier venue for the Street Food Good Health from Local to Global initiative. This programme aims to bolster tourist confidence and attract visitors throughout the year.

Deputy Director-General of the Department of Health, Dr Atthaphon Kaewsamrit, and Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), yesterday, June 30, inaugurated the initiative. Joining them were Suthida Utaphan, Assistant Director-General of the Department of Health and Director of the Food and Water Sanitation Bureau, Phuket Town Deputy Mayor Supachoke Laongphet, and representatives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand Phuket office (TAT Phuket), the Department of Tourism Phuket office, and community enterprise networks.

Dr Atthaphon highlighted the growing popularity of street food, known locally as sidewalk food(อาหารริมบาทวิถี), particularly among international tourists for its accessibility, convenience, and flavour.

To ensure the cleanliness and safety of Thai street food, the Department of Health has tasked the Food and Water Sanitation Bureau with establishing and upgrading standards under the SAN & SAN Plus guidelines, said Dr Atthaphon.

“The initiative seeks to boost consumer confidence in the cleanliness, safety, quality, and service of Thai street food, thus attracting both local and international tourists.”

He added that the Street Food Good Health from Local to Global initiative aims to elevate the street food experience in Phuket, setting a benchmark for other regions to emulate.

Dr Atthaphon stressed that the success of upgrading street food to meet SAN & SAN Plus standards hinges on collaboration across all sectors.

Suthida underscored the Food and Water Sanitation Bureau’s dedication to maintaining hygienic, safe, and standardised food establishments.

She said that this will provide consumers with confidence in the quality of the food they consume.

The initiative’s ultimate goal is to ensure that street food in Phuket is not only delectable but also meets high standards of hygiene and safety, enhancing its appeal to tourists globally, reported The Phuket News.