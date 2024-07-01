Japan Airlines joins Love Pride Parade 2024 in Thailand

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

Japan Airlines (JAL) made a significant statement in support of gender equality in Thailand by participating in the inaugural Love Pride Parade 2024. The airline’s vibrant Color Your Skies parade float, featuring actor Luke Ishikawa, underscored JAL’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The parade marked a milestone for Japan Airlines as it showcased its values of equality and non-discrimination on an international platform. The event saw JAL’s colourful and elaborate parade float adding to the festivities.

The float was led by the airline’s Vice President and General Manager for Thailand, Takafumi Sawada. The float prominently displayed the JAL LGBTQ Ally symbol, highlighting the airline’s efforts to build an inclusive network both within and outside the organisation. Sawada expressed his support for the pride celebration.

“Japan Airlines is proud to support this celebration of pride with the people of Thailand. Our participation in this event reflects our ongoing commitment to diversity and equality.”

Japan Airlines has been a consistent advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, having participated in numerous Pride Parades in Japan and earning the Gold Award at The Pride Index Awards for eight consecutive years since 2016. The airline integrates human rights into its business operations, focusing on fairness and equality in employment and promotions.

In light of Thailand’s recent advancements in marriage equality legislation, JAL is revising its employee benefits to align with the new laws. These adjustments include enhanced vacation rights, medical benefits, employee flight privileges, and other related entitlements. The company aims to create a safe and supportive work environment for all employees, regardless of sexual orientation or marital status.

Sawada sees JAL’s participation as crucial in giving back to communities.

“Participating in this event is a wonderful opportunity for Japan Airlines to give back to the community…We are committed to supporting local initiatives and promoting diversity in all our operations.”

The airline has also been active in supporting local businesses by sourcing products such as coffee and chocolate from various regions in Thailand to serve on their flights. Currently, JAL employs 450 Thai nationals as part of its cabin crew in Bangkok.

JAL operates four daily flights to Japan from Bangkok, including two to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, one to Tokyo’s Narita Airport, and one to Osaka, reported KhaoSod.