Teacher busted with drugs, weapons, and wildlife in Phang Nga

Puntid Tantivangphaisal Thursday, June 26, 2025
A 53 year old school teacher in Kuraburi, Phang Nga, was arrested in a major crackdown on illegal activities following an operation aimed at suppressing drugs and wildlife crime in the region.

Today, June 26, Governor Pairot Petchyuan ordered a security operation, which saw local officials, including District Chief Kittipong Maneesri, set up a checkpoint on Mae Yai Bridge Road. The mission was part of the Ministry of Interior’s broader push to combat drugs and other illegal activities in the area.

During the operation, officers stopped several suspicious vehicles for inspection, leading to the arrest of the teacher, whose Mitsubishi pickup truck (registration number บฉ 4367 Phang Nga) was found to contain .22 calibre ammunition and other suspicious equipment.

The investigation quickly expanded when officers searched the suspect’s hut in a palm plantation in Village No. 4, Mae Nang Khao subdistrict, where they uncovered deer remains, including a head with antlers, along with meth pills, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.

The situation grew even more disturbing when officers extended their search to the school where the suspect worked.

There, in his office, officers discovered 21 more meth pills, a handgun, ammunition, deer antlers, deer skulls, and even locally-made rifles and gun holsters.

These findings prompted charges against the teacher, including drug possession, illegal firearm ownership, and wildlife protection violations under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act 2019, reported DailyNews.

The operation highlights the growing concern in Phang Nga as the government continues its push for drug suppression and aims to curb the exploitation of protected wildlife.

According to officials, this initiative is vital to maintaining safety and security for the residents of Phang Nga, ensuring that all sectors of society work together to create sustainable protection for people and property.

This arrest, which connects drug trafficking, illegal firearms, and wildlife poaching, raises serious questions about the involvement of trusted community figures in illicit activities.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal Thursday, June 26, 2025
