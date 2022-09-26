Tropical Storm Noru hits the Philippines, 5 rescue workers killed

Five rescue workers have died after Tropical Storm Noru made landfall on the main island of the Philippines. Noru is the strongest storm to hit the island nation so far this year.

Typhoon Noru, known as Karding in the Philippines, caused winds up to 240kmh (149mph) on Luzon island, which is home to 64 million people. The storm is expected to leave the Philippines by 8.30pm today (local time).

Five rescue workers from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction in Bulacan were swept away by the floods while carrying out rescue operations in San Miguel district, according to Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando. All five have been pronounced dead.

As officials warned of the impact of Typhoon Noru, more than 74,000 people were evacuated from their homes. The President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos commended the country’s departments on their work and emphasized the importance of preparation.

The President said supplies were airlifted to affected communities. He said that work is not yet done and would be over once people are safely back in their own homes.

All flights and ferry services were cancelled as a result of the storm. Fishermen were strongly advised to stay out of the waters in Quezon, just east of Manila. Trading on the Philippines stock exchange is also suspended today.

Central Vietnam is bracing for Tropical Storm Noru’s arrival, which is expected on Wednesday. Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh said that Vietnam was ready to evacuate over 860,000 residents to safe areas.

Noru is expected to cause heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding in Thailand this week and is expected to arrive on Wednesday, a day later than previously expected. Acting Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan travelled to Phetchabun on Sunday to oversee flood preparations as the typhoon heads towards the kingdom.

According to CNN Weather, Noru’s winds are as strong as a Category 5 U.S. hurricane.

SOURCE: Guardian