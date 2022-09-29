Connect with us

Bangkok

As rain pours down on northern Thailand, Bangkok ups its canal drainage

Published

 on 

Bangkok canal, Thaiger video screencap.

As the rain pours down on northern Thailand, Bangkok authorities are stepping up canal drainage to prepare for more water runoff.

Governor Chadchar Sittipunt inspected operations in Prem Prachakon Canal this morning. The canal is the main channel in the Don Mueang and Lak Si districts for water to be drained into the Chao Phraya River at the Rama VII Bridge.

Chadchat said the Chao Phraya’s water level is rising steadily, as water is being released through the upstream Chao Phraya Dam, in Chai Nat province, at an increased rate of about 2,800m3/sec to maintain a safe level in the reservoir.

More rain has also been reported in the central provinces of Rangsit and Pathum Thani. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has had to work faster to drain water out of the city’s canals.

Luckily, unlike Thailand’s northeast, Bangkok has not been hit by the full force of tropical storm Noru. Yesterday in the northeast province of Srisaket, a tree fell onto a car, killing one man and injuring two more people.

Meanwhile, over 4,000 people in Thailand’s northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani have been evacuated as tropical storm Noru advances on the region.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

palooka
2022-09-29 19:38
Instead of reducing dam and weir levels for impending heavy rain the incompetant idiots in charge wait till the dam/weir is near breeching to release water which then exacerbates flooding downstream, areas which have already been inundated with heavy rain. …

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Trending