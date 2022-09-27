Weather
Tropical Storm Noru to hit northeast Thailand on Thursday
UPDATE
Tropical Storm Noru is forecast to hit Thailand on Thursday, two days later than initially expected. The typhoon will cause rainfall all over Thailand but is expected to directly impact Mukdahan and Amnat Charoen provinces in northeast Thailand.
The typhoon will bring heavy rain and flooding similar to the Dianmu storm that hit Thailand in September last year, according to Thailand’s Meteorological Department.
After brewing in the Pacific Ocean, Noru hit the Philippines on Sunday and Monday. Five rescue workers were killed in floods on the island of Luzon, after heavy rain and fierce winds battered the Philippine’s most populous island.
Noru has already left the Philippines and is whizzing westwards through the South China Sea at 25kph. Noru is expected to make landfall in Vietnam tomorrow and arrive in northeast Thailand on Thursday.
Another monsoon is brewing in the Andaman Sea which will be exacerbated by the tropical storm. Heavy rainfall can be expected in every region of Thailand between September 28 – October 1, according to the Meteorological Department. The public is warned to prepare for flash flooding in every region of Thailand this week.
Yesterday, dramatic aerial footage revealed floodwater ripping through a 30-metre stretch of highway that links Srisaket to Roi Et province in northeast Thailand.
SOURCE: ThaiPbs
ORIGINAL STORY
Tropical Storm Noru has been brewing in the Pacific Ocean and is on its way to Thailand, according to the Meteorological Department. Noru is expected to cause isolated and heavy rainfall in northern and northeastern Thailand from Tuesday to Thursday (September 27-29).
A tropical depression just east of the Philippines intensified into a tropical storm on Friday at around 1pm. Noru is expected to make landfall in the Philippines before whizzing through the South China Sea on Sunday.
Noru is expected to hit upper Vietnam and north and northeast Thailand on Tuesday. Residents of northern and northeastern provinces are warned to brace for heavy rain and potential flash flooding this week, especially in lowland areas and near rivers.
Before Noru arrives in the kingdom, a monsoon is expected to cause heavy rainfall in every region of Thailand this weekend.
Sailors should proceed with caution in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand between Monday to Thursday. Thunderstorms, choppy conditions and two-metre high waves are expected.
Yesterday, over 1000 people were evacuated from their homes in Ubon Ratchathani province after the Mun river burst its banks and caused chest-high flash flooding. The river finally overflowed after a steady rise in water level in recent months.
SOURCE: Spring News
