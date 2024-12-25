Thailand brings out its elephants to add Christmas cheer

Thailand brings out its elephants to add Christmas cheer
Photo courtesy of tna.mcot

Thailand’s holiday celebrations are giving Lapland a run for its money with elephants donning Santa suits, flower-studded gardens, and dazzling star parades lighting up the nation.

At Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya, Christmas cheer came with a floral twist as tens of thousands of blossoms transformed the space into a vibrant winter wonderland. Sacred figures like Ganesha and Guan Yin stood amidst the floral displays, but the true show-stealers were the elephants. Draped in Santa Claus costumes, these gentle giants paraded alongside performers in jolly red outfits. As an extra treat, visitors born in January received free admission—a gift that keeps on giving!

Meanwhile, in Ayutthaya, the Elephant Palace and Royal Kraal spread joy at Jirasart Wittaya School with an unforgettable Christmas event. Elephants, again dressed as Santa, delivered presents to wide-eyed students.

“It’s amazing to see the children’s faces light up.”

Young Santas also joined in, handing out treats and orchestrating playful elephant performances in a heartwarming display of holiday goodwill.

Photo courtesy of TNA Mcot

Up north in Sakon Nakhon, the Catholic community in Tha Rae turned the Christmas star into a breathtaking spectacle. Themed The Charm of Colours, the Festival of Faith, the annual star procession featured over 30 illuminated floats, each adorned with artistic designs. Crowds marvelled as star-shaped rafts glided across Nong Han Lake, depicting the story of Jesus Christ.

Locals and tourists alike flocked to Don Koen Public Park for the waterborne procession, which blended spirituality with culture through mesmerising performances, reported TNA Mcot.

“The star symbolises faith, hope, and the birth of Jesus.”

From elephant Santas to celestial parades, Thailand proved it knows how to mix tradition and festivity into an unforgettable Christmas extravaganza.

Photo courtesy of TNA Mcot

In related news, Bangkok is stealing the spotlight this festive season. Agoda’s latest insights reveal that Thailand’s bustling capital has clinched the title of the world’s top destination for international travellers this Christmas.

