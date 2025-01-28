No promises on 400 baht minumum wage: Labour chief

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The long-awaited nationwide implementation of the 400-baht daily minimum wage remains uncertain, according to Labour Permanent Secretary Boonsong Thapchaiyuth. While some major tourism provinces like Phuket and Chon Buri began offering the increased rate from January 1, Boonsong admitted there is no guarantee the wage hike will extend to all provinces anytime soon.

Speaking during the first meeting of the 22nd tripartite wage committee at the Ministry of Labour yesterday, Boonsong said, “We cannot confirm whether the 400-baht wage will be implemented nationwide by 2026, 2027, or later. It will depend on economic conditions assessed quarterly.”

The meeting agenda included a review of the wage hike’s initial implementation in select provinces, the approval of previous wage committee reports, and discussions on measures to ease the adjustment’s economic impact.

The Cabinet approved a minimum wage hike ranging from 337 to 400 baht nationwide starting January 1, with the highest rate reserved for key tourist hubs. However, Boonsong revealed that the wage committee is currently gathering feedback from employers and workers in affected provinces, while also considering opinions from regions yet to receive the increase, reported Bangkok Post.

Boonsong stressed that the committee would continue monthly consultations to evaluate the economic implications and ensure fairness.

“The goal is to align the minimum wage with international standards, based on labour skills, but this requires balancing the interests of workers and businesses.”

The uncertainty over when—or if—the 400-baht minimum wage will apply nationwide has sparked concern among workers in provinces still waiting for the adjustment. For now, all eyes remain on the wage committee’s monthly meetings to see if they bring a resolution to this contentious issue.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thailand to revise minimum wage across provinces from January

Thailand is set to implement a new minimum wage structure across its 77 provinces from January 1, 2025. The decision was made following an extensive meeting led by Boonsong Thapchaiyuth, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour.

The meeting, which took place yesterday, December 23 and lasted over five hours, resulted in a unanimous agreement on the new wage rates, which will see daily wages increase by between 7 to 55 baht, averaging a 2.9% hike.

The highest minimum wage will be 400 baht per day, while the lowest will be 337 baht per day. This decision considers the rising cost of living and economic factors. The new wage structure aims to accommodate the economic pressures faced by workers throughout the country.

Phuket, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, and the district of Koh Samui in Surat Thani will benefit from the highest wage of 400 baht per day. The 380 baht daily rate will apply to the districts of Mueang Chiang Mai in Chiang Mai and Hat Yai in Songkhla.

In Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, and Samut Sakhon, workers will receive a minimum of 372 baht per day. Meanwhile, Nakhon Ratchasima will have a rate of 359 baht per day, and Samut Songkhram will set its rate at 358 baht per day.

Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai (excluding the district of Mueang Chiang Mai), Prachin Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, and Saraburi will offer 357 baht per day. Lopburi will establish a daily rate of 356 baht, while Nakhon Nayok, Suphanburi, and Nong Khai will have a rate of 355 baht.

Krabi and Trat are set to offer 354 baht per day. A wage of 352 baht will be implemented in 15 provinces, including Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Chiang Rai, Tak, Nakhon Phanom, Buriram, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phang Nga, Phitsanulok, Mukdahan, Sakon Nakhon, Songkhla (excluding Hat Yai district), Sa Kaeo, Surat Thani (excluding Koh Samui district), and Ubon Ratchathani.

In Chumphon, Phetchaburi, and Surin, the daily wage will be set at 351 baht, while Nakhon Sawan, Yasothon, and Lamphun will offer 350 baht. The rate of 349 baht will be applicable in Kalasin, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Bueng Kan, Phetchabun, and Roi Et.

A daily wage of 348 baht will be given in Chai Nat, Chaiyaphum, Phatthalung, Sing Buri, and Ang Thong. Sixteen provinces, including Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Maha Sarakham, Mae Hong Son, Ranong, Ratchaburi, Lampang, Loei, Si Sa Ket, Satun, Sukhothai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Amnat Charoen, Udon Thani, Uttaradit, and Uthai Thani will have a rate of 347 baht.

The provinces of Trang, Nan, Phayao, and Phrae will establish a minimum wage of 345 baht per day. The lowest rate of 337 baht will be observed in Narathiwat, Pattani, and Yala, reported KhaoSod.

“This adjustment is crucial to ensure that the minimum wage reflects the current economic situation and supports the livelihoods of workers across Thailand.”