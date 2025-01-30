Little worm: Thai teen attacks classmate over penis size insult

Little worm: Thai teen attacks classmate over penis size insult
Photo via Saimai Survive

A 14 year old boy in the Isaan province of Kalasin organised a gang attack on a classmate he suspected of leaking a video of him masturbating. The video reportedly prompted classmates to mock his penis size, calling him “little worm.

The non-profit organisation, Saimai Survive, shared the victim’s story on its official Facebook page yesterday, January 29. Their post stated…

“Huh, a Grade 7 student was angry after his masturbation video was leaked, leading friends to call him a “little worm.” He then gathered friends to assault the classmate he believed was responsible for the leak.”

A video of the assault, shared in the comments section, showed three teenagers physically attacking the victim, who is seen lying on the floor, unable to defend himself. Another teenager recorded the assault.

Saimai Survive urged Superintendent Teerawut Wongsa-auan of the Kamalasai Police Station to take action. The organisation shared that the victim’s mother filed a complaint at the police station on January 27.

Thai schoolboy organised gang attac kon classsmate over video leak and penis size insult
Photo by nito100 via Canva

Channel 7 later interviewed the victim and his family. The victim explained that the attack occurred at his home at around midday on January 23.

He went to Kamalasai Hospital on January 25 to obtain a medical certificate to support the police complaint. He sustained two scratches on his neck, as well as wounds and bruises on his neck and back.

Media reports suggest that one of the attackers shared the masturbation video with a woman, and the attacker suspected the victim of accessing and sharing it with other classmates. This resulted in the little worm insult. The victim did not confirm to the media whether or not he had leaked the video.

Penis size and leak video led to gang attack
Photo by Africa images via Canva

The superintendent told the media that officers launched an investigation and issued summons warrants for the four suspects. He expects them to surrender to the police soon.

In a similar story, penis size led to a stabbing on a beach road in Pattaya on January 20. A Thai-Chinese man and a Chinese man were arguing about penis size and the half-Thai, half-Chinese man stabbed his rival with a key.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

