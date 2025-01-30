Little worm: Thai teen attacks classmate over penis size insult

A 14 year old boy in the Isaan province of Kalasin organised a gang attack on a classmate he suspected of leaking a video of him masturbating. The video reportedly prompted classmates to mock his penis size, calling him “little worm.”

The non-profit organisation, Saimai Survive, shared the victim’s story on its official Facebook page yesterday, January 29. Their post stated…

“Huh, a Grade 7 student was angry after his masturbation video was leaked, leading friends to call him a “little worm.” He then gathered friends to assault the classmate he believed was responsible for the leak.”

A video of the assault, shared in the comments section, showed three teenagers physically attacking the victim, who is seen lying on the floor, unable to defend himself. Another teenager recorded the assault.

Saimai Survive urged Superintendent Teerawut Wongsa-auan of the Kamalasai Police Station to take action. The organisation shared that the victim’s mother filed a complaint at the police station on January 27.

Channel 7 later interviewed the victim and his family. The victim explained that the attack occurred at his home at around midday on January 23.

He went to Kamalasai Hospital on January 25 to obtain a medical certificate to support the police complaint. He sustained two scratches on his neck, as well as wounds and bruises on his neck and back.

Media reports suggest that one of the attackers shared the masturbation video with a woman, and the attacker suspected the victim of accessing and sharing it with other classmates. This resulted in the little worm insult. The victim did not confirm to the media whether or not he had leaked the video.

The superintendent told the media that officers launched an investigation and issued summons warrants for the four suspects. He expects them to surrender to the police soon.

In a similar story, penis size led to a stabbing on a beach road in Pattaya on January 20. A Thai-Chinese man and a Chinese man were arguing about penis size and the half-Thai, half-Chinese man stabbed his rival with a key.