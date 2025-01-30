Motorcyclist killed in tragic collision with truck at petrol station

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident occurred when a trailer truck collided with a motorcycle at a petrol station entrance, leading to the death of a 29 year old man from Kamphaeng Phet. The incident took place at 3pm yesterday, January 29 and involved the man reaching out to save his girlfriend in a final moment before being fatally struck by the truck.

Police Lieutenant Anusorn Muakthong, deputy inspector at Nakhon Luang Police Station in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province, reported the accident. It happened at kilometre marker 27 on the inbound side of the Asia Highway, in Bo Phong, Nakhon Luang district.

Emergency services from the Ayutthaya Ruamjai Association were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, they found the left rear wheel of the sugar-laden truck crushing the man’s body, identified as Tianchai, beside a black Honda motorcycle, registration 1 กบ 302 from Kamphaeng Phet, which was severely damaged. Large equipment was needed to retrieve the body.

Inside the petrol station, a 25 year old woman named Namfon, the man’s girlfriend, was found with minor injuries, visibly shaken and in tears. She recounted that her husband was riding the motorcycle with her as a passenger.

They were travelling from Kamphaeng Phet to Rangsit Railway Station, where she planned to continue her journey by train to Ubon Ratchathani.

Namfon explained that as they approached the petrol station, the truck failed to signal while turning, causing her husband to brake too late, resulting in a collision that knocked them over.

She recalled seeing the truck about to run over her and was pulled to safety by her boyfriend just in time but, tragically, he was crushed by the truck’s wheels.

The truck driver, 30 year old Roengchai, stated that he was transporting sugar from Sing Buri to Laem Chabang in Chon Buri. Upon arriving at the petrol station, he turned in without noticing the motorcycle on his left.

He was unaware of the collision until he heard cries from people at the station. Upon stopping and checking, he was shocked to find the man under his truck and expressed deep remorse, apologising to the victim’s family, reported KhaoSod.

Police transported the body to the hospital and are questioning the truck driver. Surveillance footage is being reviewed for further legal action.