Connect with us

Phuket

Phuket’s Bangla Road inspected by national and local health officials

Luke Albers

Published

 on 

Bangla Road (November 2021) | Photo via Phuket Provincial Health Office
image
image

Health officials went to Phuket’s Bangla Road, but not for a beer. The deputy director of Thailand’s Department of Health went to Phuket and inspect the famed walking street in person, reviewing Covid-19 prevention measures. While bars and nightclubs are ordered to be closed nationwide, photos from the provincial health office show bars are the street packed with people, and some venues back to playing live music. Photos show partygoers scanning their hand to check their temperature before going to party. Reports say health officials did not find any breaches of Covid-19 prevention protocols.

Deputy Director Kajonsak Kaewjarat used to serve as the Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office, and came to the island last week to lead the inspection of Bangla. He was accompanied by the current provincial health chief and deputy chief, as well as by members of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, according to a report from the Phuket health office.

The report went on to say that the purpose of the high profile inspections was to “raise awareness, recognise and motivate business owners and the public as well as give advice on various practices to comply with Covid-19 prevention and control measures.”

Bangla is famous for its late-night bars and clubs. Shuttered for much of the pandemic, it has started to show signs of coming back to life. More visitors are starting to return, especially after Thailand eased entry requirements and opened its borders on November 1. Thailand is currently experimenting with its new ‘Test and Go’ scheme. This allows international tourists to get tested for Covid upon their arrival, quarantine for one night while awaiting test results, and then leave as soon as they are deemed virus-free. The new scheme already appears to be much more popular. The Tourism Authority of Thailand reported that in the last two weeks, 10,130 people arrived in Phuket for ‘Test and Go’, whereas only 5,769 arrived for the current Phuket Sandbox scheme.

SOURCE: Phuket News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Malc-Thai
2021-11-16 14:52
"Reports say health officials did not find any breaches of Covid-19 prevention protocols." and which direction were they looking🤔 And how about this clip from the phuket news today "However, The Phuket News over the weekend was informed of a…
image
Jason
2021-11-16 15:37
This one is going to get a flood of comments.
image
Jason
2021-11-16 16:32
National and local health people? Bangla road? Another "junket"... oh sorry.. a "junket" is an Australian slang term for a trip or outing, paid for by the government or a company on the pretext of doing something really important!
Luke Albers

Luke Albers is a writer from the United States. He graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelors degree in political science and a certificate in peace, conflict and security studies. He has lived and worked in Africa and India, and now calls Thailand home. Luke loves to use his writing to connect with new people and places.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)26 mins ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 5,947 new cases; provincial totals
Singapore2 hours ago

Singapore lifts entry curbs for 5 more countries under vaccinated travel lane scheme
Thailand2 hours ago

Royal Thai Air Force signs US$143 million contract for US-made aircraft
Sponsored6 hours ago

SC21- 21st century cellular medicines specialists

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket’s Bangla Road inspected by national and local health officials
Thaiger Bites3 hours ago

Party in Thailand, Isaan the tourist hotspot, Plastic Pollution | Thaiger Bites | Ep.61
Vietnam3 hours ago

Vietnam gives green light to foreign tourists, limited destinations
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand’s southernmost town Betong to reopen to tourism
Thailand5 hours ago

Poverty rising during pandemic, 15 million expected to be on welfare by 2022
Singapore5 hours ago

Singapore looks to Esports to help reboot tourism
Thailand6 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | No ammunition used against protestors, Heavy rain on Samui | November 16
Indonesia6 hours ago

Bali governor pushes for reduction in mandatory quarantine
World6 hours ago

7 people arrested over kidnap and torture of a cryptocurrency investor in Hong Kong
Krabi6 hours ago

Protesters opposing PM visit detained by police in Krabi
Good Morning Thailand6 hours ago

Thai Airways generates profits, Maya bay re-opens | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep.132
World7 hours ago

Biden-Xi summit begins, tensions high between China and the US
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending