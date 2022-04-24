Phuket Yacht destroyed in fire, damage worth estimated 16 million baht

A massive fire destroyed and sank a yacht in Phuket’s Thalang province yesterday. Officials who inspected the boat believe the fire may have been caused by an electrical short-circuit, however a further investigation is still underway. No passengers were on the ship when it was scorched, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters and locals tried to help put the fire out, but in the end, only the prow of the vessel stayed above water. Oil boom barriers were placed in the water to prevent potential oil spills. The yacht, a luxury catamaran, was known as the ‘Jimmy Blue’, and had been docked at Phuket Yacht Haven Marina when the fire gutted it. The Jimmy Blue was 12 metres long, and could carry up to 17 people, 14 passengers and three crew members. The damage is estimated to be worth 16 million baht.

Photos by Maya Taylor.

In February, another fire at a Phuket coffeeshop left a woman so terrified that she couldn’t move to get herself out of the shop. Firefighters rescued the petrified woman, and no injuries were reported. Last month, a fire destroyed a restaurant in Chon Buri, and spread to the rice shop attached to it. The restaurant owner agreed to pay 100,000 baht in damage compensation to the rice shop owner.

Another fire in Thailand last month destroyed more than 30 shops at the Prachinburi Town Municipality Market. The fire reportedly destroyed properties worth more than 100 million baht.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post