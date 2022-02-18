Firefighters rescue woman from burning coffee shop in Phuket

Firefighters rescued a terrified woman from the second floor of a burning building in Phuket yesterday afternoon. The woman couldn’t move because she was frozen in shock. Even though about 70% of the building was damaged, no one was injured. The firefighters took almost an hour to stop the fire, and police and firefighters both are now investigating what started it. The coffee shop is on Kata road.

The building had two stories with a coffee shop on the bottom floor, and a living space upstairs. Even though the exit was not blocked when the building caught fire, the woman couldn’t get out without the firefighters helping her because she was in shock. The police were called at around 3pm, and left at 4pm. The chief of the Karon Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation told The Phuket News the fire did not spread further.

“Firemen took almost an hour to put out the fire. We left the scene at 4pm after the fire was put out. Luckily, the fire did not spread to the adjacent buildings.”

SOURCE: The Phuket News