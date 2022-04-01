Fire destroys Chon Buri Restaurant

A fire destroyed a restaurant in Mueang district of Chon Buri province yesterday. The restaurant owner claimed he had closed his restaurant like usual and already unplugged everything except for his freezer. But when he was on his way home, the owner of a rice shop attached to the restaurant called him and told him there was a fire at his restaurant. When the restaurant owner got back, the fire had already spread to the rice shop.

One firetruck was deployed, and firefighters took one hour to put out the fire. The restuarant owner has agreed to pay 100,000 baht in damage compensation to the rice shop owner. Mueang Chonburi police continue to investigate the cause of the fire, to proceed with possible further charges. The restaurant is located in the Huai Kapi sub-district. The owner, Prasert Praeksachat, is 47 years old.

This news comes just three days after a huge fire destroyed more than 30 shops at the Prachinburi Town Municipality Market. The fire reportedly destroyed properties worth more than 100 million baht. No injuries and deaths were reported, and volunteers rescued seven bedridden local residents who lived in the area where the fire broke out. Due to strong winds, the fire expanded to nearby areas, and across the street. 30-40 fire trucks were deployed, and it took them three hours, until 8pm, to put out the fire.

Earlier this month, another fire broke out at an 18-storey luxury hotel in Bangkok. Firefighters say it may have started at a pile of trash outside the hotel and moved up the electricity pole to the wires connected to the eighth floor of the hotel.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News