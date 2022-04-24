Visa Options and Paying Tax as a Foreigner in Thailand

https://youtu.be/MwgzxeKOeDQ

What are the current visa options available for foreigners to work in Thailand? How does a foreigner pay tax while working from Thailand? What visa should you be applying for before considering to move to Thailand? Tim newton sits with Ben hart from Integrity Legal to find out more about visa and tax in Thailand.

