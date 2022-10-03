VIDEO: Shooting range employees save man from suicide in northern Thailand

Yesterday, CCTV captured the moment two shooting range employees saved a young man’s life at the Lanna Sports Centre in Mueang district, Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand.

The man was shooting at a target at first when he turned the gun toward his head. A trainee shooting range instructor who was watching attentively swiftly jumped in and pushed the gun away from his head.

The trainee instructor tackled the man to the ground. Another employee jumped through a booth window and over the counter to step in and helped hold the man down. Together, the two employees managed to safely get the gun out of the man’s hands and disaster was averted.

Kan Jormplang posted the clip on Facebook yesterday with the caption…

“A trainee instructor and the employee who jumped through the window were very mindful. A young man came to shoot at the range to end his life. But the trainee instructor, my student, managed to jump in and save his life in time. The incident happened at the Lanna Sports Centre 33rd Royal Thai Army Military.

“My subordinate sent me this clip and I really appreciate what they did. They saved someone’s life so I have given them both awards to commend their abilities.”

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

SOURCE: Sanook