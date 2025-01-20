Bangkok stabbing over missing money leaves man critically injured

Picture courtesy of Matichon

A dispute over missing money led to a stabbing incident in Bangkok, where a 28 year old man was seriously injured. The suspect later returned to the hospital to check on the victim, resulting in his arrest.

Yesterday, January 19, police in the Nong Chok district were approached by 61 year old Wanna, who reported that her son, 28 year old Kiattisak, had been stabbed in the chest around 9.30am. The incident occurred in a makeshift shelter with no address, located in the Khok Faet subdistrict, Nong Chok district, Bangkok.

Advertisements

The perpetrator fled the scene following the attack. Kiattisak was rushed to Nong Chok Hospital with severe injuries.

Police Major General Siam Boonsom, along with other senior officials, instructed the investigative team to swiftly apprehend the suspect. Initial investigations revealed the assailant as 23 year old Chanavee, who had gone into hiding at a friend’s house in the Lam Phak Chi area.

Despite efforts to locate him, Chanavee remained elusive until around 5.30pm, when he was spotted in the hospital’s parking area.

Upon questioning, Chanavee confessed to the crime. He admitted to arguing with Kiattisak over 1,000 baht (US$30), believing that Kiattisak had accused him of theft. The argument escalated, leading Chanavee to stab Kiattisak in the chest with a knife he was carrying.

The confrontation continued with a struggle over the knife, which resulted in both men falling into a nearby canal. Following the altercation, Chanavee fled to a friend’s house. He later returned to the hospital to determine whether Kiattisak had survived the attack, leading to his arrest, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

Following his capture, Chanavee was taken into custody and legal proceedings are now underway.

In related news, a confrontation over noise complaints led to a fatal stabbing in Bangkok, resulting in one death and one serious injury. Police arrested the suspect, who was found with a knife, as police investigated the incident on January 19.