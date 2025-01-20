Monk defrocked for raping foreigner’s Thai wife in Dhamma retreat

Monk defrocked for raping foreigner’s Thai wife in Dhamma retreat
Photo via Channel 8

A Thai woman took legal action against a monk in the Isaan province of Buriram for raping her during her Dhamma retreat. She also expressed fear of pregnancy and worry that her foreign husband might discover what happened.

The 38 year old victim sought legal assistance from the Be One organisation after the sexual assault, which occurred on January 15 at a meditation centre in Buriram. The victim brought a piece of tissue containing the rapist’s semen as evidence when filing a complaint at Nong Song Hong Police Station yesterday.

The victim explained that she mostly resides abroad with her husband. They decided to visit Thailand together as her husband, who is battling cancer, was on a two-month holiday. The couple arrived in Thailand on January 5 via Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok.

Her foreign husband spent time in Pattaya, while she travelled to her home province of Sakon Nakhon in Isaan to visit her family.

In addition to meeting her family, the victim planned to attend a Dhamma retreat at a meditation centre in the province. She had been following the centre on a YouTube channel while abroad and was keen to practise meditation there.

Thai woman brings tissues with semen to complain monk who rapes her
Photo via Channel 8

Depressant drug suspected

The victim said she had been in contact with the leading monk at the centre while still abroad. The monk picked her up on January 13 to begin her Dhamma retreat. Her practice progressed smoothly until the incident on January 15.

The monk asked her to visit his accommodation. She complied and participated in a ritual intended to ward off evil spirits. During the ritual, the monk chanted and blew over her head. She then left and resumed her daily activities as normal.

Burriam monk rapes Thai woman in meditation centre
Photo via Channel 8

Later that evening, the monk requested that she meet him again but she refused because it was late. Undeterred, the monk came to her accommodation instead.

According to the victim, the monk forced her to open the door and she unknowingly complied with his demands. She believed the monk used a depressant drug on her during the earlier ritual, causing her to lose control over herself.

She left the centre the next day. The monk begged her to stay saying, “Don’t go, please. For our love. You will not be pregnant, believe me.” He then gave her 8,000 baht, hoping she would remain silent but she refused.

Centre shut down

The victim expressed deep concern that her foreign husband would find out about the assault and leave her. She also worried about the possibility of pregnancy. She revealed that she and the foreigner had not engaged in sexual activity for over two years due to his illness.

The monk reportedly surrendered to the evidence, including CCTV footage from the meditation centre. He was subsequently defrocked, and the centre was shut down.

Thai monk raped foreigner's Thai wife in meditation centre
The accommodation in the meditation centre. | Photo via Channel 8

Police suspect the monk may have targeted the woman for both personal and financial reasons after learning about the foreigner’s advanced age and illness.

Although police did not specify the exact legal punishment for the monk, he is likely to be charged under Section 278 of the Criminal Code for sexually assaulting a person aged over 15 years. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.

