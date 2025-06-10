Phuket’s Biennale aims to put Thai art on global map

Thailand is aiming for artistic immortality, quite literally, with the launch of its 2025 Thailand Biennale campaign under the theme Eternal Kalpa, or more accurately, Eternal Eternity.

The Ministry of Culture kicked off its promotional push at the Royal Phuket City Hotel, unveiling plans for the international contemporary art festival, which officials say will catapult Thai creativity onto the global stage while transforming Phuket into a hub for sustainable cultural tourism.

“This event is not only about art, it’s about using cultural capital to stimulate the economy, inspire the youth and build global connections,” said Prasop Riangngen, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, who presided over the event.

Running from November 2025 to April 2026, Thailand Biennale, Phuket 2025 will showcase works from 65 artists from both Thailand and abroad. So far, 56 names are confirmed, with nine more to come, including five emerging artists selected from Southern Thailand.

The artists will collaborate across cultures and create site-specific installations that reflect on themes such as sustainability, humanity’s relationship with nature, and the tension between permanence and change. The concept of Eternal Kalpa (from the Thai word กัลป์ or kalpa, meaning eternity) symbolises the enduring nature of art in the face of constant transformation.

Exhibitions will be spread across all three districts of Phuket, with 13 curated pavilions featuring contributions from top Thai and international cultural institutions.

The launch event saw a strong turnout from the country’s cultural elite, including OCAC’s Acting Director Kesorn Kamnerdpetch, Phuket Vice Governor Samawit Suphanphai, famed national artist Chalermchai Khositphiphat, and David Teh, Artistic Director of the Biennale.

Organisers are building on lessons from past editions, notably the 2023 Chiang Rai Biennale, by adding academic forums, artist talks, and community outreach programmes to engage the public, reported The Phuket News.

“This is a collective effort,” Prasop said. “By bringing together artists, cultural organisations and local communities, we’re not just hosting an art event, we’re building a future where art drives economic growth, tourism, and cultural pride.”

He added that the Biennale is a key pillar of Thailand’s Soft Power strategy, aimed at making the kingdom a leading force in the global contemporary art scene.