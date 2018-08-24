Phuket
Phuket tourists charged for public annoyance
PHOTOS: Tourist Police/Newshawk
The Phuket Tourist Police yesterday (Thursday) arrested two tourists at a Phuket market after begging for donations so they could continue their travelling.
The Phuket Tourist police and the Phuket City Police found the two tourists at the Boat Plaza Market in Samkong yesterday (August 23) – a 21 year old Ukrainian man and a 30 year old Russian man.
The two tourists were sitting on the ground with a message scribbled on cardboard stating that they have been traveling in Asia for 15 months.
“Now we’ve spent all our money.”
They want people to support them to make they dream come true. They were taken to the Phuket City Police Station where they have been charged with “committing trouble and annoying other people in public.”
They pair were fined 500 baht each.
Pattaya
Phuket man confesses to Sattahip double murder
Phuket bar owner Panya “Sia Auan Bangla” Yingdang, extradited from Cambodia on Tuesda, has since confessed to masterminding last month’s murder of a former teen beauty queen and her partner in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district.
39 year old Panya, the final suspect to be captured in the case, also admitted to reporters while he was being escorted away to perform a crime re-enactment, that he had been spooked by Chakthip’s earlier public threat that he would be captured dead or alive.
Chakthip had announced Panya could either keep running until he reached a dead-end and got arrested or face a possible extrajudicial killing. He said he chose the former and therefore fled to Cambodia. He didn’t realise until later that the killing had been committed in front of a sacred Buddha image carved into the cliff, Chakthip said.
“When he knew about the Khao Chee Chan or “Buddha Mountain”, he was afraid of sacred things. He said the gun wouldn’t fire the first 2 or 3 times he pulled the trigger,” Chakthip said, adding that Panya seemed to be in a normal state of mind, not suicidal.
Chakthip said police would focus for the moment on prosecuting Panya for the Chon Buri killings and would decide later whether to reopen a previous murder case in Phuket that Panya had allegedly been involved but, according to social media speculation, paid 2 million baht to ‘buy his way out of trouble’.
Panya was taken to perform the crime re-enactment at 3pm on Wednesday at five locations in Pattaya and Sattahip, including “Buddha Mountain” where about 30 people gathered to observe proceedings.
Panya, wearing a bulletproof vest and a helmet while being guarded by more than 30 policemen and local administrators, asked for a brief moment to prostrate in front of the Buddha image, apparently to apologise for having offended at the spot.
The two victims’ mothers were among those who watched the re-enactment from just 10 metres away. They said they were glad the police had finally arrested the man and hoped he would face the death punishment.
Panya was detained overnight at Jomtien police station ahead of yesterday’s hearing at Pattaya Court for the first 12-day detention period.
The court had issued arrest warrants for six suspects involved in the July 29 killing of 20 year old Paweena Namuangrak and her apparent boyfriend, 21 year old Anantachai Jaritrum, in broad daylight at Sattahip district’s Khao Chee Chan or “Buddha Mountain”.
Panya allegedly masterminded the killing and shot Anantachai. The other suspects were another alleged shooter 22 year old Narong Warintharawet, who is accused of shooting Paweena; 22 year old Krissana Sisuk, who allegedly rented the house where the murder was plotted and spotted the victims; alleged spotters 34 year old Jeerasak Unaiban, 43 year old and Sayan Sisuk, and alleged getaway driver 35 year old Kiattisak Surangsaengoonmee.
The six men directly involved in the killing, now all in custody, face charges of conspiracy to murder, carrying handguns and ammunition in public places and using them without permission.
In addition, the police investigation also found that four other individuals – Niwet Yingdee, Kowan Silpano, Winai Silpano and Phuthorn Singdee – had helped Panya flee to Cambodia, so arrest warrants over a charge of aiding a fugitive to avoid arrest have been issued for them, police said. Those four men are already in police custody.
STORY: The Nation
Phuket
Tourists back on Mudong Canal after frantic clean-up
Water quality of the Mudong Canal in Wichit is starting to be return to normal while tourists are back on nature boat sailing tours along the canal.
Local residents near Mudong Canal in Wichit, Phuket have been calling for officials to clean up the filthy canal after wastewater was found flowing along the canal and out to the sea. Dead animals were also found floating in the canal.
Read more HERE.
The Phuket PR Office reported that on Wednesday (August 22) the Dissolved Oxygen index (DO) was very low which was measured 0.03 – 0.5 milligrams per litre.
Yesterday (August 23) officials from the Environment Office Region 15 Phuket inspected the canal again. They reported that the water quality had improved.
“The water colour is clearer than before and the bad smell is not there anymore. No dead marine animals such as shrimps, crabs and fish have been found floating.”
The Dissolved Oxygen index (DO) was measure along the canal. Tourists are back on nature tours along the canal.
PHOTOS: THE PHUKET PR OFFICE
Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Gotcha! Phuket’s crocodile caught at Layan Beach
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
5 property checks buyers mysteriously overlook in Thailand
What a difference an airport could make
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Find your dream property in Thailand
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Kathu Street Festival, preserving culture and tradition
Kathu Culture Street Festival until Sunday night
Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Floods and landslides in Phang Nga damage homes
Phuket man confesses to Sattahip double murder
Phang Nga’s white dog is waiting for its owner
The rise of the mixed use retail development
Paper plane champ hopes for Thai ID soon
Phuket tourists charged for public annoyance
How to save $24,000 a year – Move to Chiang Mai
“There is no safe level of alcohol use” – The Lancet
Police report surfaces in the latest Koh Tao alleged rape and robbery
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
Tourists back on Mudong Canal after frantic clean-up
How to get 300,000 Instagram followers – US ABC TV interviews Mu Pa team
Time to take off the gag – PM to lift political ban
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
News50 mins ago
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
-
National3 days ago
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
-
National3 days ago
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
-
Samui1 day ago
Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao
-
Phuket6 days ago
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
-
National6 days ago
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
-
Pattaya4 days ago
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
-
Phuket6 days ago
Central Phuket opens on September 10
You must be logged in to post a comment Login