Young man ordains to thank heroic student who saved life with CPR after crash (video)
Three months after a near-death motorcycle accident, a young Thai man, Jame, has entered the monkhood to express his gratitude to a heroic 17 year old student, who performed CPR and saved his life. The student, Kanasak Nakte, is a volunteer rescuer in Surat Thani province in South Thailand.
The incident took place on February 15, when a motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. The mother of Jame, the injured young man, sought out Kanasak after her son told her about his life-saving actions. Kanasak, also known as Film, is a student at the Surat Thani Polytechnic School and a volunteer with the Kusonsatra Tharorng Chang Rescue Unit in Punpin district of Surat Thani.
After he had made a full recovery, he made the decision to become a monk as a way of expressing his gratitude to Film and as a way of honouring his parents. The ordination ceremony included film as a participant as well. Jame’s response to the question of how long he planned to remain a monk was that he had every intention of staying in the monastic life until the end of Buddhist Lent.
The heartwarming story swiftly went viral on social media, and a great number of users joined in to show their support for the young heroic student and their admiration for what they had accomplished.
@pantib888ขอบคุณร้านคาแคร์น้องเอ ที่ช่วยกางร่มให้น้องช่วยยกรถยนต์ที่ทับแขนน้อง พนักงานร้านตำหรอยที่หาน้ำหายาดม ปฐมพยาบาลเบื้องต้นให้น้อง จริงๆแล้วได้คลิปมาหลายวันแล้วแต่แม่ไม่อยากดู เพิ่งจะได้ดูเต็มๆตอนออกข่าว ปวดใจมาก ยิ่งตอนมีคนเล่าให้ฟังระหว่างรอรถโรงพยาบาล ทุกคนคิดว่าเจมส์คงไม่รอดแน่ๆ ทุกปากพูดเป็นเสียงเดียวกันหมด ถ้าไม่มีฮีโร่วันนั้น แม่จะอยู่ยังไงนะเจมส์เอ้ย♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – แม่หมอดูดวง
