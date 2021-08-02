Phuket
Phuket sealed off from tomorrow in bid to curb virus spread, save sandbox
From tomorrow, the southern island of Phuket shuts its doors to all but essential delivery services, in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19. A provincial order states that a ban on all domestic travel to and from the island will remain in place until at least August 16.
“Phuket needs to come up with measures that aim to reduce and restrict movements to contain the spread within the limit and level that public health systems can accommodate.”
While all domestic flights between Phuket and 13 “dark red”, high-risk provinces have already been suspended, the latest order bans travel of any form between Phuket and everywhere in the country. Up until now, people could come on to the island if they met certain criteria, including being fully vaccinated and having proof of a negative Covid-19 test.
Phuket officials are anxious to protect the sandbox scheme, which has allowed the island to re-open to vaccinated foreign tourists, providing a much-needed lifeline for desperate locals. Most Covid-19 infections on the island are cases of community transmission, with only 30 infections detected in the 13,281 foreign visitors who’ve arrived as part of the sandbox programme. However, with cases on the island continuing to rise thanks to the highly-contagious Delta variant, officials have taken the drastic step of sealing it off from the rest of the country in an effort to bring the numbers down.
From tomorrow, all domestic arrivals, whether by land, sea, or air, will be barred from entering, with the exception of emergency vehicles and the delivery of medicines and medical supplies. Also exempt from the ban is the delivery of livestock, agricultural products, fuel, and other essential supplies. People who need to get onto the island to take an international flight are also exempt, as are officials on urgent duty and those working to curb the spread of Covid-19.
The ban does not affect foreign visitors arriving as part of the sandbox scheme, who will be welcomed as normal. However, a newly-approved proposal that would have allowed them to travel elsewhere in the country after 7 days on Phuket (reduced from 14) has been shelved.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket sealed off from tomorrow in bid to curb virus spread, save sandbox
Bangkok vaccination centres shut down at weekend due to vaccine shortages
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Man falls off 4th story roof only breaking arm and chin
Family finds long lost man after he is rescued from 17 metre well
16 new dark red provinces and restrictions extended to August 16
Hua Hin Maya Club execs get 3 months for superspreader event
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
Covid UPDATE: 18,027 infections, provincial totals
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
August flight plans: Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion
New site for foreigner vaccine; Mor Prom deletes appointments
Facebook fake news post suggesting a coup faces prosecution
UPDATED: Samui Covid-19: 14 new Black Club infections, 2nd small cluster
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Another “monkey war” in Lop Buri, hundreds fight in the street- VIDEO
Thai PM predicts current Covid crisis will be over in 2 or 3 weeks – 4 at the most
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
More Pattaya people arrested drinking alcohol, violating Covid measures
Myanmar’s economy to shrink by 18% due to military coup and Covid-19
Phuket officials add new layers of restrictions, Central closed for 7 days
American charged after not wearing a face mask at a Taco Bell in Pattaya
The ‘infodemic’ – interview with Helen Petousis-Harris about Covid misinformation
Thailand News Today | Bars defy bans, Sandbox ‘still on’, vaccine rush | July 28
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
Crowds rush to Bang Sue for vaccination ahead of walk-in registration ending
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
- Crime4 days ago
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
- Coronavirus World3 days ago
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket reservations slow down for August
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Despite Covid-19 Phuket Sandbox continues at least 2 weeks
- Bangkok4 days ago
Health Minister says Bang Sue not crowded, blames “camera angles”