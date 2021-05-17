Phuket
Phuket police search for foreigners who were seen drinking beer at a restaurant
Phuket officials are serious about disease control orders banning parties and gatherings with friends, especially when alcohol is involved. They’re so serious, that apparently they’re searching for 4 foreigners who were seen drinking beers at a restuarant in Rawai.
Police raided the restaurant yesterday at a complaint from a woman who works for the local district office. She was out on a campaign pushing for locals to wear face masks when she noticed that some people were sitting at the Roxanne restuarant, having a beer. Photos as well as a video was sent to the police showing a group of 4 foreign men and 2 Thai women sitting at the restaurant together.
Along with police officers, local officials from the Muang District Office and Rawai Municipality showed up to the restuarant. Reports say the men were seen driving off on motorcycles just as as the team of 10 officers and public officials arrived. The beer was still on the table when police arrived.
Officers took the owner of the restaurant and 4 of the employees to the Chalong Police Station. The owner is facing charges of breach of the provincial order banning the sale of alcohol and allowing the consumption of alcohol on the premises.
Just last week, police raided a home in Cherngtalay, breaking up a gathering of 6 people. 2 men from the UK who work in Phuket were taken to the police station and fined 6,000 baht whilst police were still waiting for another 4 people to present themselves at the police station.
As part of the disease control measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, preparing Phuket for a possible Covid and quarantine-free reopening in July, officials have banned social activities and gatherings, with the expection of traditional events like funerals. Phuket authorities have warned that foreign residents who break the rules could be subject to being deported.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Is Thailand the best country for digital nomads?
Is Thailand the best country in the world for digital nomads? Some think so. The French travel and tourism operator Club Med recently did a study and found that Thailand tops the list of best countries for digital nomads with Phuket as the number one ‘city’ to live in while working remotely.
(We acknowledge that Phuket can hardly be regarded as a city – perhaps an urban island with a number of larger towns)
Club Med scored areas on categories including the cost of living, safety, the average internet speed, the activities and places to work like cafes and co-working spaces. Overall, the travel operator says Southeast Asian countries are becoming popular places for those working remotely.
Shaking off its party island reputation over recent years, the southeast Asian island is now becoming known as a digital nomad’s paradise.
Thailand tops the list of best countries for digital nomads followed by Sri Lanka, Singapore and Cambodia. Phuket is first on the list of best cities for those working remotely followed by Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam and Krabi.
Phuket has an average cost of living of around 36,000 baht a month, according to the travel operator. They say the city also ranks high on the list because of the various activities on the island province.
Ho Chi Minh City follows second on the list for places to live as a digital nomad. The monthly living costs are an average of 31,500 baht. Club Med notes that tropical weather and the high internet speed makes it a “dream destination for digital nomads.”
Krabi is the third best place for digital nomads. The average living cost is around 28,500 baht per month. The area is known for its limestone cliffs as well as caves and jungles.
To see the full report, click HERE.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Expats
Pineapple defamation case finally dismissed for activist Andy Hall
After fighting multiple defamation charges for nearly 10 years, British activist Andy Hall has been finally cleared of the last pending charge. Hall had lived for 12 years in Thailand before leaving in 2016 after fighting charges brought by the pineapple company Natural Fruit in Prachuap Khiri Khan when he had reported on their poor work conditions.
In 2012, Hall contributed to a report about these bad working conditions, child labour, and low wages at a local factory in Pranburi of the Natural Fruit company. Hall was originally found guilty of criminal defamation in 2016 and was given a suspended three-year prison sentence. Last June that conviction was overturned. Natural fruit then filed a 300 million baht civil defamation case but that was dropped last year before reaching trial.
The final case was a separate defamation charge stemming from a 2013 Al Jazeera interview that Hall had given. The Supreme Court overturned a lower Court’s ruling that Hall should pay 10 million baht in compensation charges. The Supreme Court dismissed the case after concluding that Hall’s criticisms were fair and that his reporting was honest and therefore the company did not deserve any financial compensation.
While Natural Fruit denied Hall’s original allegations of poor working conditions, the courts ruled that his interview was justified. In Thailand, defamation laws are strong and strict. Many human rights activists criticise these laws for allowing big businesses to silence activist and investigators with heavy-handed defamation cases.
Hall made a statement declaring that this dismissal of the last defamation charge was a relief but not a victory. He said he never had any intention of doing any damage to any legitimate business practices, and legal harassment for nearly a decade had affected his work, his family, and himself.
That relief was long-awaited as it turns out the Supreme Court decision Hall received yesterday about this final defamation case had actually been ruled by the courts nearly a year ago in June 2020. The official declaration was severely delayed in seeing the light of day because of delays and backups due to Covid-19.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Can foreigners get vaccines in Thailand? | VIDEO
There is a lot of confusion about the vaccination of foreigners in Thailand. Tim Newton tries to paint the current picture for you. Thailand reaching a 70% level of vaccination, I think is more wishful thinking than anything else. Even in the US it appears very unlikely they will be able to reach the 70% immunisation level. In some states they’re now offering free beers and other inducements to get people to come in for a free vaccine.
In Thailand you can add additional layer of superstitions, religious convictions, local conspiracy theories and just general distrust of the government to the hard rump of anti-vaxxers. Poll after poll shows that there is a chunk of Thais that just won’t get vaccinated… for whatever reason. There is obviously a lot of confusion surrounding foreigners trying to get some clarity about when they can expect to be vaccinated.
There also appears to be a small exodus of foreigners who are just fed up with the vaccination vassilation in Thailand and are heading back to their home countries to source a free vaccine.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand to get Moderna vaccine by this October
Phuket police search for foreigners who were seen drinking beer at a restaurant
Crystal meth worth nearly AUD$100 million found on Thai cargo ship in Sydney
Pediatrician says lucky 1 month old baby has recovered from Covid-19
No government bailout for Thai Airways
Escaped Bengal tiger in America captured after terrorising locals
Fourth prison Covid-19 outbreak: 1,725 inmates infected at Thonburi prison
Northeastern Buri Ram mother becomes second to die from lightning in recent weeks
Walk-in vaccination centre to open at Bangkok’s Bang Sue railway station
No more face masks for speakers at government meetings – PM
Lockdown at Bangkok construction camp as up to 86% of residents test positive
Monday Covid UPDATE: 9,635 Covid infections and 25 death
3 men arrested over Bangkok kidnap attempt
PM weighs in after Thai national injured in Gaza explosion
Priceless Buddha statue stolen in March found at a bus stop
Top 5 international schools in Thailand
Thailand’s zones change from Monday – easing of Covid restrictions
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths
UPDATE: Phuket restrictions and bans extended, new ‘party’ clause added
Fear over Covid in India has some washing themselves with cow dung
Chon Buri releases Covid timeline of recent market cluster
Travel bubble talks to pick back up once Covid-19 is under control
Thailand’s colour zones change from Monday – some restrictions ease
Phuket woman impaled by steel rod in motorbike accident
American leaves hospital after being denied Covid treatment in same room as Thai wife
Former pageant queen in Myanmar sides with ethnic armies opposing military coup
Airlines can face penalties for failure to check passengers’ Certificate of Entry – CAAT
Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths, provincial totals
Police step up border patrols and checkpoints, arresting 49 illegal migrants today
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine now approved in Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s zones change from Monday – easing of Covid restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago
Thailand’s colour zones change from Monday – some restrictions ease
- Phuket4 days ago
Phuket woman impaled by steel rod in motorbike accident
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago
Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine now approved in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
3 organisers of Phuket’s Kolour superspreader event charged
- Crime3 days ago
Krabi police search for 3 murder suspects after body and car found buried at plantation
Mjm
Monday, May 17, 2021 at 11:17 am
How does a pint equate to more COVID ?