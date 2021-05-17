image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand to get Moderna vaccine by this October

Avatar

Published 

26 seconds ago

 on 

Stock photo by Marco Verch for flickr

Thailand is expecting to get the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine by this October as an alternative to AstraZeneca and Sinovac. The secretary-general of the Private Hospital Association, says 5 to 6 million doses will be shipped to Thailand in the second half of this year.

Last week, the Moderna vaccine was approved for emergency use in Thailand by the Food and Drug Administration. It is the fourth vaccine approved by the FDA, after the AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The price of the vaccine will be set by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation, but private hospitals allegedly won’t seek profits from administering the vaccine. Officials say private hospitals will offer the 2 shots of the vaccine for a maximum of 3,000 baht total.

The chairman of Ramkhamhaeng Hospital, says private hospitals are monitoring the demand for an alternative vaccine and will inform the GPO. The chairman says, so far, demand ranges from 10,000 doses to 1 million doses, but advises people to get vaccinated regardless of the brand in order to achieve a herd immunity. He also said research has found that after people are fully vaccinated, the booster shot or 3rd jab can be from any brand of vaccine, comparing it to the yearly influenza jabs.

Meanwhile, GPO deputy director Sirinuch Cheewanpisalnukul, recently said that a total of 4.5 million doses of Sinovac’s vaccine have been delivered to Thailand, including 500,000 doses donated by China that arrived last Friday. She says the GPO received another 500,000 doses of the Chinese-made vaccine last Saturday, with another 1.5 million doses to be delivered later this month.

The first batch of 200,000 doses of Sinovac’s vaccine was delivered in February, with 800,000 more doses arriving in March, and 1.5 million more doses arriving in April, and 2 million doses arriving this month so far. As of last Friday, a total of 2,218,420 doses of Covid vaccines have been administered to people nationwide.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Pediatrician says lucky 1 month old baby has recovered from Covid-19

Avatar

Published

18 mins ago

on

Monday, May 17, 2021

By

Stock photo via Pixabay

A pediatrician is saying a 1 month old baby is incredibly lucky after recovering from the Covid-19 virus in Surat Thani province. Infectious disease doctor Suchada Ruenglerdpong says the baby boy was the youngest patient in the Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital. He allegedly contracted the virus from a family member who was infected at a funeral cluster in the province.

The baby boy was taken to the hospital because he was having trouble breathing. His parents said the boy’s chest seemed to “shrink.” Doctors said the boy had a lung infection but did not need intubation. They say he was treated the same way an adult would be treated for the coronavirus. He was given Favipiravir but was closely monitored as more side effects are possible when giving the medicine to a baby.

Once he was recovered, the grandparents came to pick him up from the hospital. The family wanted to share their story of how the baby made a full recovery from Covid-19. They say they hope his story will encourage those to take extra precautions for Covid while outside. The doctor also warned families that is not safe for children under 2 years old to wear a mask. According to Thai Residents, the family did not enter any high-risk areas, but the grandparents went to a funeral, where they allegedly caught the virus. There was no news reported on whether the grandparents were okay after catching the virus, but as they picked up the baby from the hospital, it appears they have also made a full recovery.

Meanwhile, Bangkok and Thailand’s provinces have accumulated another 9,635 infections and 25 Covid-related deaths. 6,853 of today’s total is from Bangkok prisons. If you take the new prison cases out of the equation, there has been an additional 2,782 cases for the Monday report.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Fourth prison Covid-19 outbreak: 1,725 inmates infected at Thonburi prison

Tanutam Thawan

Published

48 mins ago

on

Monday, May 17, 2021

By

Bangkok Remand Prison / Google

Thailand’s Department of Corrections is now tackling Covid-19 outbreaks at 4 prisons. Over the weekend, more than 1,700 Covid-19 infections were detected at the Thonburi Remand Prison, adding to the more than 3,000 infections at the Klong Prem Central Prison, Bangkok Remand Prison and Central Women’s Correctional Institution.

Prior to the recent prison Covid-19 clusters, hundreds of inmates at prisons in Chiang Mai and the southern province Narathiwat tested positive for the coronavirus. Human rights activists have called on Thai authorities to tackle the longstanding problem of overcrowded prisons and to release inmates who are detained for minor offenses or who are awaiting trial for non-violent crimes.

Last week, the department announced the Covid-19 outbreaks at the Bangkok Remand Prison and Central Women’s Correctional Institution, infecting a total of 2,835 inmates. The news came out after a pro-democracy protest leader tested positive for Covid-19 a week after she was released from detention.

Another Covid-19 outbreak infecting 506 people was reported at the Klong Prem Central Prison, a maximum security prison in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district on the same grounds as the Central Women’s Correctional Institution.

On Saturday, the department reported that 621 inmates at the Thonburi prison had contracted Covid-19. Another 1,104 more infections at the prison were confirmed yesterday. There are 4,169 inmates at the Thonburi prison and 1,725 of them are currently infected with the coronavirus.

At the Thonburi prison, most of the infected inmates are either asymptomatic, or just have mild symptoms. Inmates with coronavirus symptoms are taking the anti-viral drug Favipiravir.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Walk-in vaccination centre to open at Bangkok’s Bang Sue railway station

Maya Taylor

Published

1 hour ago

on

Monday, May 17, 2021

By

PHOTO: Facebook/Goran Ehren

Thailand’s Transport Minister, Saksayam Chidchob, has confirmed that a walk-in vaccination centre will open at Bang Sue railway station in Bangkok, from next month. The centre will serve the capital’s residents and those in the surrounding provinces. The Bangkok Post reports that 13,500 square metres of space is being transformed into a Covid-19 vaccination centre, with the goal of administering 10,000 doses each day.

Saksayam says the centre will initially open between May 24 and 31 to vaccinate workers in the public transport sector. During this period, vaccinations will be administered to motorbike taxi drivers and the drivers of public buses, electric trains, and boats. After that, the centre will open from June 1 for members of the public to get their vaccine. It’s understood doses of a Covid-19 vaccine will be supplied by the Public Health Ministry.

Saksayam points out that the railway station is easily accessible using the MRT and that shuttle buses will be laid on for anyone arriving via public bus or other forms of transport. The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority will run a shuttle bus service between the station and various pick-up points, including Victory Monument and the Mor Chit BTS station.

“This will make it easier for people to get access to the Covid-19 vaccine. They can drop by and all they need to bring is their ID cards to register for the jabs.”

It’s understood between 150 and 200 healthcare workers will staff the vaccination centre, which will open from 9am to 8pm. In the event of any emergencies, ambulances will be available.

The government has ambitious plans to vaccinate 50 million people by the end of this year and the walk-in option is being introduced due to a low uptake in the number of people registering in advance of the mass rollout next month.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Trending