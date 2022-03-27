Phuket police find dead body floating, caught on mangrove trees

Local residents found a man’s dead body floating in the ocean, and caught in mangrove trees in Koh Kaew near Phuket yesterday. Phuket City Police, hospital staff, and a forensic expert rushed to the scene. After taking the body out of the water for examination, they identified the man as Sahat Bunchan. He was 59 years old, and from the southern city of Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

The responders took Sahat’s body to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy, and are now trying to find Sahat’s relatives. They so far have not found any injuries or suspicious signs on Sahat. Police did, however, find a plastic bag with cash and personal papers near his body. Sahat was wearing a white and pink striped polo shirt, and blue pants. He was also wearing a medical face mask.

Sahat’s body was found in the late afternoon, near Samakkhi Soi 9 on Phuket’s eastern shore.

Another body was found in Thailand earlier this month. A man’s body was found on a beach on Koh Larn, an island off the coast of Pattaya. Police claimed the man was a foreigner. There were wounds on his right eye and eyebrow.

SOURCE: The Phuket News