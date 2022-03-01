Foreigner’s body found on Koh Larn beach off the coast of Pattaya

A man’s body was found on a beach on Koh Larn, an island off the coast of Pattaya, this morning. Police have not identified the body, but claim the man “is a foreigner”.

At around 8am, the man’s body was found on the island’s Tien Beach. There were wounds on his right eye and eyebrow, and he was wearing two T-Shirts, but no pants. The man’s pants and shoes were found nearby. The The Institute of Forensic Medicine will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Following the reports of the dead body, the Mueang Pattaya Police Station commander warned foreign tourists “to be mindful of their safety and to not drink too much alcohol”.

Police officers are questioning locals in the area and are reviewing CCTV footage. The commander told Thai media that police will wrap up the investigation as soon as possible.

SOURCE: Channel 7 | Bangkokbiznews