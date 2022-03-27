Connect with us

Politics

In Thailand, Move Forward candidate more popular than Prayut in PM poll

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

While the largest percentage of Thais, 27.62%, said in a poll that “no one” is suitable to be Prime Minister, Move Forward Party candidate Pita Limjaroenrat is slightly ahead of current PM Prayut. 13.42% of respondents prefer Pita, while 12.67% prefer Prayut.

This means that Pita is now the country’s most preferred candidate, followed by Prayut, then Paethongtan Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party, and then Khunying Sudarat, leader of the Thai Srang Thai Party. The next candidates on the list represent a wide variety of political parties. 3.61% of respondents said they had no answers, or were not interested.

The poll was conducted over five days from March 10-15. Respondents were Thais from across the country 18 years old and above, with diverse jobs and levels of education.

Thailand’s ruling military-backed government forced the progressive Future Forward Party to dissolve in 2020. Former members of the party then formed the Move Forward Party. Thailand has seen unrest since the current government came to power in a coup in 2014. In the summer of 2020, a wave of protests movements began among Thailand’s university students, and eventually expanded into many parts of Thai society.

Thailand’s junta government, as well as institutions like universities, continue to silence descent by accusing activists of violating censorship laws and “disrespecting Thai culture“, among other things.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Sarisin
    2022-03-27 15:09
    Mmm moves probably being put forward to bring charges against Pita then, must be something they can get him removed on 🙄
    image
    KaptainRob
    2022-03-27 16:50
    Poll results based on little over 2,000 people 🥺
    image
    Faraday
    2022-03-27 16:57
    2 hours ago, Thaiger said: Pita Limjaroenrat He does have a rather unfortunate first name. 🤣
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

      Trending