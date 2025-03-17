Thai woman loses hand after shirt caught in motorcycle wheel

A Thai woman lost her left hand at the weekend after her shirt was caught by the wheel of a motorcycle while travelling on a road in the southern province of Songkhla.

CCTV footage of the motorcycle accident circulated on Thai social media platforms after it occurred on Saturday, March 15. The video showed the victim, 55 year old Sudarat “Taeng” Waranakhon, riding as a passenger on a motorcycle driven by her male relative.

The tip of Taeng’s shirt was seen fluttering in the wind before being caught by the motorcycle’s rear wheel, causing her to fall from the vehicle.

Witnesses told the news agency Hatya Focus that Taeng screamed, prompting the motorcyclist to stop immediately and rush to check on her.

Taeng’s hand and wrist were severed and caught in the motorcycle’s rear wheel. Her body was covered in blood, prompting witnesses to call for rescuers. The rescue team provided first aid and transported Taeng to Hat Yai Hospital.

According to media reports, doctors were unable to reattach her hand and wrist, as the severed part was destroyed in the incident.

Taeng is now in stable condition but remains in hospital for further treatment. She reportedly came to terms with her loss very quickly, although she is worried about being unable to cover the cost of treatment.

Taeng told the media that she collects recyclable garbage and sells it to make a living. She expressed concern about how she would afford the medical expenses if they exceeded the coverage provided by state welfare.

The total cost of her treatment has not yet been calculated, as she still requires further care and physical therapy.

A similar motorcycle accident occurred on a rainy day in September last year. On that occasion, a motorcycle wheel pulled in the loose rain poncho of a young Thai boy, subsequently trapping his left arm.

The boy’s arm was reported to be broken but no further updates on his condition were made public.