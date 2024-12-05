Loei police seize 90 bikes in street racing crackdown

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Loei province swooped on illegal street racing gang over a nine-day operation, seizing nearly 100 modified motorcycles and issuing numerous legal actions against offenders. The operation aimed to curb the public nuisance and safety hazards posed by these activities.

Police in Loei province, including the Provincial Governor Chaipoj Jarunpong and Police Major General Phongpipat Siripornviwat, held a press conference to announce the results of the operation conducted from November 21 to November 29.

Advertisements

The initiative, named Police Loei: Trim the Cat’s Whiskers, involved 19 police stations across 14 districts, and the Provincial Investigation Unit. During the operation, loud exhaust pipes were seized, with a road roller brought in to destroy over 200 of them today.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Phongpipat explained that the coordinated effort was necessary because Loei is a popular tourist destination, drawing many visitors who deserve a safe and peaceful environment. By setting up checkpoints and patrols in areas where street racing is likely to occur, such as near educational institutions, motorcycle modification shops, and convenience stores, the operation aimed to prevent accidents and disturbances.

The operation yielded significant results. Police confiscated 90 illegally modified motorcycles and 192 loud exhaust pipes. They imposed fines and took legal action against 91 individuals for modifying their vehicles and driving recklessly, endangering others.

Additionally, 126 were caught driving noisy motorcycles on public roads, and 37 modification or accessory shops were inspected. Legal action was taken against 134 individuals for vehicle alterations, 57 for obstructive driving, five for reckless driving, and 368 for not possessing a driving licence.

Advertisements

Street racing

Furthermore, 227 were found to have allowed others to use their driving licenses, and 179 vehicles had incomplete equipment or lacked proper vehicle accessories.

Loei’s police issued a stern warning to the youth involved in these activities, urging them not to break the law.

“Street racing and related activities are serious offences under the Road Traffic Act, with penalties including up to three months in prison and fines ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 baht (US$58 to 292).”

Parents and guardians could also face legal consequences under the Child Protection Act for neglecting their duties if their children under 18 engage in illegal activities. This could result in a three-month prison sentence and a fine of up to 30,000 baht (US$878).

The police also targeted establishments involved in modifying vehicles, with legal repercussions under the Industrial Product Standards Act. Offenders could face up to one month in prison and fines between 5,000 and 50,000 baht (US$146 to 1,463).

Police emphasized the zero-tolerance policy towards vehicles with loud exhausts, modified for racing, or driven recklessly, which are considered a societal nuisance. The police are committed to impounding such vehicles and prosecuting violators, reported KhaoSod.

Residents are encouraged to report any street racing activities to local police stations or the 191 emergency hotline, available 24 hours a day. All police stations in Loei Province are actively engaged in monitoring, inspecting, and preventing these illegal activities to ensure community safety and peace.