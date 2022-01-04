Phuket officials order schools to close, hotels to prepare isolation services as Covid cases rise

Schools in Phuket are closed until January 14 due to the uptick in Covid-19 cases in the province. And with more cases anticipated, Phuket officials announced that 66 hotels on the island are preparing rooms and procedures for isolating those who are infected.

Schools, universities, and other study centres are urged to offer online courses. Public schools will hold classes online for the next two weeks to prevent the spread of the virus. Some schools will be allowed to offer classes on-site, but all of the students must have a negative result from a rapid antigen test.

Phuket’s Public Health Organisation reported 149 new cases yesterday with 21 cases involving Sandbox travellers and 14 cases involving Test & Go, travellers. As of yesterday, 784 patients in Phuket were being treated for Covid-19.

SOURCES: Khaosod