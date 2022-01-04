Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monday Covid Update: 3,091 new cases; provincial totals
12 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 21,750 with 21,656 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 3,091 new Covid-19 cases and 2,688 recoveries. There are now 33,505 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 2 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,235,576 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 2,206,713 of those infections.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 104,524,571 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 5,022 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 11,226 received their second dose, and 16,464 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Bangkok – 376
Samut Prakan – 120
Chon Buri – 499
Samut Sakhon – 22
Nonthaburi – 59
Songkhla – 26
Yala – 16
Rayong – 63
Pattani – 10
Pathum Thani – 13
Narathiwat – None
Ratchaburi – 16
Nakhon Pathom – 14
Chachoengsao – 27
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 80
Saraburi – 8
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 29
Nakhon Ratchasima – 32
Phetchaburi – 3
Tak – 11
Kanchanaburi – 26
Surat Thani – 36
Chanthaburi – 14
Khon Kaen – 91
Ubon Ratchathani – 328
Chiang Mai – 117
Udon Thani – 75
Surin – 17
Buriram – 31
Lop Buri – 10
Sisaket – 31
Prachuap Khiri Khan – 11
Phuket – 149
Sa Kaeo – 14
Prachin Buri – 23
Nakhon Sawan – 15
Suphan Buri – 10
Chumphon – 20
Roi Et – 28
Trang – 42
Maha Sarakham – 38
Ang Thong – 5
Samut Songkhram – 4
Nakhon Nayok – 2
Phetchabun – 23
Chaiyaphum – 26
Ranong – 1
Phatthalung – 29
Kalasin – 38
Krabi – 7
Kamphaeng Phet – 8
Sakon Nakhon – 22
Trat – 6
Phitsanulok – 6
Sukhothai – 16
Yasothon – 20
Satun – 3
Phang Nga – 9
Phichit – 4
Nakhon Phanom – 7
Chiang Rai – 5
Uttaradit – 3
Nong Bua Lam Phu – 11
Nong Khai – 27
Loei – 5
Uthai Thani – None
Sing Buri – 7
Amnat Charoen – 16
Lamphun – 1
Lampang – 33
Chai Nat – 9
Nan – 23
Mukdahan – 9
Phayao – 4
Bueng Kan – 6
Phrae – 10
Mae Hong Son – 10
