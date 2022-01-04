Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Monday Covid Update: 3,091 new cases; provincial totals

Thaiger

Published

 on 

12 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 21,750 with 21,656 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 3,091 new Covid-19 cases and 2,688 recoveries. There are now 33,505 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 2 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,235,576 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 2,206,713 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 104,524,571 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 5,022 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 11,226 received their second dose, and 16,464 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 376
Samut Prakan – 120
Chon Buri – 499
Samut Sakhon – 22
Nonthaburi – 59
Songkhla – 26
Yala – 16
Rayong – 63
Pattani – 10
Pathum Thani – 13

Narathiwat – None
Ratchaburi – 16
Nakhon Pathom – 14
Chachoengsao – 27
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 80
Saraburi – 8
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 29
Nakhon Ratchasima – 32
Phetchaburi – 3
Tak – 11

Kanchanaburi – 26
Surat Thani – 36
Chanthaburi – 14
Khon Kaen – 91
Ubon Ratchathani – 328
Chiang Mai – 117
Udon Thani – 75
Surin – 17
Buriram – 31
Lop Buri – 10

Sisaket – 31
Prachuap Khiri Khan – 11
Phuket – 149
Sa Kaeo – 14
Prachin Buri – 23
Nakhon Sawan – 15
Suphan Buri – 10
Chumphon – 20
Roi Et – 28
Trang – 42

Maha Sarakham – 38
Ang Thong – 5
Samut Songkhram – 4
Nakhon Nayok – 2
Phetchabun – 23
Chaiyaphum – 26
Ranong – 1
Phatthalung – 29
Kalasin – 38
Krabi – 7

Kamphaeng Phet – 8
Sakon Nakhon – 22
Trat – 6
Phitsanulok – 6
Sukhothai – 16
Yasothon – 20
Satun – 3
Phang Nga – 9
Phichit – 4
Nakhon Phanom – 7

Chiang Rai – 5
Uttaradit – 3
Nong Bua Lam Phu – 11
Nong Khai – 27
Loei – 5
Uthai Thani – None
Sing Buri – 7
Amnat Charoen – 16
Lamphun – 1
Lampang – 33

Chai Nat – 9
Nan – 23
Mukdahan – 9
Phayao – 4
Bueng Kan – 6
Phrae – 10
Mae Hong Son – 10

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I am looking to:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
remo940
2022-01-04 16:12
Don’t test, don’t tell
image
Poolie
2022-01-04 17:13
1 hour ago, remo940 said: Don’t test, don’t tell Two years out of date. Need a better slogan.
image
Rod
2022-01-04 17:52
Maybe if covid cases are increasing as fast as they are they could have covid positive flights so everyone can get home and home isolate 😁 take pressure of the Thai system
image
Chatogaster
2022-01-04 17:56
Poolie's succinct reply said it all, but let's spell it out a bit for the hard-of-hearing: All international arrivals are tested. Busses/trains offer voluntary or random tests on the spot at some high-traffic places. Entries to major events require…
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok25 mins ago

Trip to Thailand turned sour for Love Island star after testing positive for Covid
World2 hours ago

China’s Evergrande Group agrees to demolish 39 apartment blocks on Hainan Island
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 3,091 new cases; provincial totals
Sponsored8 hours ago

What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
image
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket officials order schools to close, hotels to prepare isolation services as Covid cases rise
Thailand4 hours ago

UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
Central Thailand4 hours ago

Monks caught drinking alcohol on New Year’s Day say they were honouring ancestors
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Technology5 hours ago

Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of 4 counts of fraud in landmark ‘tech start up’ case
Pattaya6 hours ago

Former Thai boxer stabbed to death outside Pattaya night market
Thailand7 hours ago

Tourist says man assaulted her after she refused to pay 50 baht for Koh Samui viewpoint
Pattaya7 hours ago

Paramotor accident on Chon Buri seriously injures foreign teenager and Thai instructor
Thailand7 hours ago

Thailand News Update | Proposal to extend T&G postponement & New Chon Buri rules
Indonesia7 hours ago

Indonesia to roll out booster vaccine doses amid rise in Omicron cases
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

School students could see return to online learning due to Omicron variant
Phuket9 hours ago

Phuket health officials call for increased vigilance as island reports Omicron spike
Video9 hours ago

Test & Go scheme to remain suspended & Phuket covid spike | GMT
Thailand4 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism11 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending