Thailand

Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can't reschedule flights

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Thailand Pass checkpoint (October 2021) | Photo via Suvarnabhumi Airport

The Thai government may soon set a cutoff date for travellers entering under the Test & Go quarantine exemption scheme. The Public Health Ministry is proposing that the cutoff date be set to January 10.

The January 10 cutoff was previously discussed and nearly passed by the government last month. The Thai government even released a graphic with the January 10 date, saying that it would be the last day people could enter under the Test & Go scheme.

And for those approved to enter, with a Thailand Pass QR code, they will not be able to change their flight or their Thailand Pass, which is required to enter the country, or it will become invalid.

In response to the emergence of the Omicron variant in Thailand last month, registration closed for the Test & Go scheme, as well as the sandbox entry programmes, with the exception of the Phuket Sandbox. Those who have applied and been approved to enter under one of the two schemes can still do so.

For those who have not registered under the Thailand Pass, the Phuket Sandbox is now the only option for those who do not want to undergo a quarantine period.

 

image
Farang123
2022-01-04 11:25
...form a queue!
