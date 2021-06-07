Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob convenience store

An Australian man was arrested this morning after he allegedly tried to rob a Pattaya convenience store.

55 year old Vladisavljevic Alexander was arrested after police were alerted at 3 am to his activities. The alleged break in happened at a Tops Daily convenience store on Naklua Road.

A nearby security guard heard noises coming from the store and called the police. He told Thai media:

I heard some loud noises like glass shattering from the direction of the store and walked over to investigate as I had been out patrolling the nearby grounds of my hotel.

I saw the thief, who appeared to be a foreigner, and yelled for him to stop in English but the thief managed to break the door in completely before escaping inside the store.

Reportedly, police found Vladisavljevic inside a storage room trying to hide behind some boxes. The hiding place was not ideal as he was soon arrested and brought to the Pattaya City Police Station. According to police, he was not fully cooperative when asked why he allegedly broke into the store.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

