Phuket

Phuket monkey sterilisation Stage Two underway

The Thaiger

Published

1 min ago

on

PHOTOS: The Phuket PR Office

Southern long-tailed macaques, captured at Khoa To Sae have been sterilised today.

129 macaques were captured yesterday (September 13) at Khao To Sae in Rassada as part of Stage Two in the capture/steralise/release program.

Read more about the capture of the monkeys HERE.

A total of 250 monkeys at Khao To Sae and Khao Rang have been targeted for sterilisation in Stage Two before being released back to the wild.

Veterinarians from the Department of   the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) are scheduled to sterilise 50 of the monkeys per day. The monkeys are being cared and checked before their move to another home.

The start of the monkey sterilisation process began on June 12 after public meetings agreed that the island’s monkeys, in the public ‘hot’ zones, needed to be sterilised and re-homed in a systematic program.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Phuket

129  Phuket monkeys caught for sterilisation

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 14, 2018

By

PHOTOS: Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area

129 southern long-tailed macaques have been captured  (September 13) at Khao To Sae in Rassada for sterlisation.

The start of the monkey sterilisation process began on June 12 after public meetings agreed that the island’s monkeys, in the public ‘hot’ zones, needed to be sterilised and re-homed in a systematic program.

Stage One to capture, sterilise and release some of the excess monkey population around Phuket was a great success.

Yesterday (September 13) a team of officers from the Natural and Wildlife Education Centre at Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area in Thalang took 129 southern long-tailed macaques, which had been captured at Khao To Sae, to the Non-Hunting Area for sterilsation before releasing them back to the wild.

Phuket

Injured sea snake found on Patong Beach

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 14, 2018

By

PHOTOS: Nattakorn Ruengroj facebook / Kapook

An injured sea snake has been found on Patong Beach.

A Facebook user, Nattakorn Ruengroj, yesterday (September 13) posted pictures of the sea snake on his personal Facebook page stating that ‘this injured snake was found on Patong Beach’

Local fishermen say sea snakes are usually found in open seas and swimming on the water surface. Their food is usually small fish. They are not fierce or likely to attack but they are venomous and should be avoided.

If you spot a sea snake, contact the Phuket Marine Biological Centre on 076 391 128 if you see a sea snake on any of Phuket's beaches.

Phuket

Surf for Soi Dog at SurfHouse Phuket

The Thaiger

Published

6 hours ago

on

September 14, 2018

By

Surf House Phuket Kata Beach is teaming up with Phuket charity Soi Dog Foundation for a pawsome day of surfing, with proceeds from their surfing sales being donated to help the suffering dogs and cats of the island and wider Thailand.

Founded in 2003, Soi Dog Foundation cares for the stray dog and cats of Phuket and beyond, through its programs of vital sterilisations and vaccinations, life-saving veterinary treatment, rehoming, and community outreach. Soi Dog is seeing an increased demand for animals that need their care, and in order not to have to turn any animal in need away, they are now expanding their Phuket shelter.

The money raised from 'Surf for Soi Dog' will help fund desperately needed new facilities including spacious kennels and a brand new cat hospital, enabling them to take care of many more stray animals th...
