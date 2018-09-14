Phuket monkey sterilisation Stage Two underway

PHOTOS: The Phuket PR Office

Southern long-tailed macaques, captured at Khoa To Sae have been sterilised today.

129 macaques were captured yesterday (September 13) at Khao To Sae in Rassada as part of Stage Two in the capture/steralise/release program.

A total of 250 monkeys at Khao To Sae and Khao Rang have been targeted for sterilisation in Stage Two before being released back to the wild.

Veterinarians from the Department of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) are scheduled to sterilise 50 of the monkeys per day. The monkeys are being cared and checked before their move to another home.

The start of the monkey sterilisation process began on June 12 after public meetings agreed that the island’s monkeys, in the public ‘hot’ zones, needed to be sterilised and re-homed in a systematic program.