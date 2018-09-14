National
BREAKING: NCPO relaxes ban on political activities
The NCPO has announced that it will relax the political bans, restrictions and activities that had been issued since it took over the power four back in May 2014.
The relaxation details that include allowing political parties to elect their executives have now been promulgated in the Royal Gazette. The junta, National Council for Peace and Order, used its absolute power in Article 44 to relax the ban originally issued in 2014.
The ban was made originally to disperse political activism and partisanship following months of protests on the streets of Bangkok prior to the coup on May 14, 2014. The NCPO has used the Article 44 action as a blunt tool to keep politics out of the daily running of the country whilst the Junta proceeded to introduce a new constitution which was voted on my Thais last year, as well as crack down on croneyism and corruption.
Three of the top leaders of the NCPO, including the PM and two of the deputy PMs, re-iterated yesterday that the intention was to hold the next general election on February 24, 2019. The election, in theory, could happen any time after December 10, 2018 up to May next year.
National
BREAKING: NCPO relaxes ban on political activities
National
Another beaten Thai Army private dies of injuries
Infantryman Khacha Pacha, hospitalised onAugust 21 after being beaten by three other soldiers at a Lop Buri Army camp, has died this morning. His pregnant wife confirmed the death on her Facebook page today (Friday).
It included a photo of her hand grasping his as he lay in his hospital bed and the caption, “I know you are very tired and you fought to survive until the end. Rest in peace.”
Another relative posted a similar photo with the caption about “Khem” (Khacha’s nickname): “Khem fought the best he could and passed away at 5.45am.”
Khacha’s injuries were initially believed to have been acquired while he was being disciplined. But Lt-Colonel Monchai Yimyoo, commander of the 31st Infantry Regiment (King’s Guard), and Army chief General Chalermchai Sitthisart have denied this.
They insisted that Khacha was in the minority in a “three on one” fight and Monchai sa...
National
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
[audio mp3="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-11.mp3"][/audio]
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
The new Blue Tree waterpark and entertainment precinct unveiled
DSI crackdown on foreigners using Thai nominees: Law firm raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui
Carnage continues on Thai roads
From tropical paradise to busy urban island – Phuket
BREAKING: NCPO relaxes ban on political activities
BREAKING: NCPO relaxes ban on political activities
Crane topples in Bangkok soi injuring three
Koh Tao businessman’s death was suicide – Surat Thani police
129 Phuket monkeys caught for sterilisation
NokScoot adds Bangkok to Osaka flights
Another beaten Thai Army private dies of injuries
Injured sea snake found on Patong Beach
Calls to restrict foreign property purchases in Bangkok
Surf for Soi Dog at SurfHouse Phuket
Pathum Thani street racers arrested for modifying bikes
No conclusion yet over Phuket hospital issue – police commander
Phoenix might be raised today – VIDEO
The Philippines and northern Vietnam prepare for typhoons
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
Trending
-
Krabi3 days ago
Maya Bay – closed for one extra month
-
Business2 days ago
Phuket now has a world class shopping hub
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Scuffle in Walking Street ends up in hugs and wais
-
Business2 days ago
Bangkok’s MRT given the green light to run Phuket and Chiang Mai light rails
-
Phuket3 days ago
Minivan driver seriously injured in Patong hill accident – VIDEO
-
National1 day ago
‘2,215’ – this year’s ‘must see’ documentary
-
Samui4 days ago
Alleged Koh Tao rape victim accuses Thai police of suppressing truth
-
Krabi3 days ago
Two college students killed in Krabi head-on
You must be logged in to post a comment Login