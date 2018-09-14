Connect with us

BREAKING: NCPO relaxes ban on political activities

The NCPO has announced that it will relax the political bans, restrictions and activities that had been issued since it took over the power four back in May 2014.

The relaxation details that include allowing political parties to elect their executives have now been promulgated in the Royal Gazette. The junta, National Council for Peace and Order, used its absolute power in Article 44 to relax the ban originally issued in 2014.

The ban was made originally to disperse political activism and partisanship following months of protests on the streets of Bangkok prior to the coup on May 14, 2014. The NCPO has used the Article 44 action as a blunt tool to keep politics out of the daily running of the country whilst the Junta proceeded to introduce a new constitution which was voted on my Thais last year, as well as crack down on croneyism and corruption.

Three of the top leaders of the NCPO, including the PM and two of the deputy PMs, re-iterated yesterday that the intention was to hold the next general election on February 24, 2019. The election, in theory, could happen any time after December 10, 2018 up to May next year.

September 14, 2018

Another beaten Thai Army private dies of injuries

September 14, 2018

PHOTO/VIDEO: Facebook/Rejecttime Yok

Infantryman Khacha Pacha, hospitalised onAugust 21 after being beaten by three other soldiers at a Lop Buri Army camp, has died this morning. His pregnant wife confirmed the death on her Facebook page today (Friday).

It included a photo of her hand grasping his as he lay in his hospital bed and the caption, “I know you are very tired and you fought to survive until the end. Rest in peace.”

Another relative posted a similar photo with the caption about “Khem” (Khacha’s nickname): “Khem fought the best he could and passed away at 5.45am.”

Khacha’s injuries were initially believed to have been acquired while he was being disciplined. But Lt-Colonel Monchai Yimyoo, commander of the 31st Infantry Regiment (King’s Guard), and Army chief General Chalermchai Sitthisart have denied this.

They insisted that Khacha was in the minority in a “three on one” fight and Monchai sa...
Thaiger Radio News – Friday

September 14, 2018

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere...

[audio mp3="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-11.mp3"][/audio]
