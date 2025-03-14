Womanising airport director grounded by wife’s adultery complaint

A “womanising” acting director of an airport in the Isaan province of Buriram chose to be with his lover after his wife discovered their secret wedding. The jilted wife subsequently filed an adultery complaint at her husband’s workplace.

The 51 year old Thai woman travelled from Bangkok to Buriram to lodge an adultery complaint against her husband with his superior. She claimed that her husband’s workplace rejected her complaint and even chased her away, prompting her to report the matter to Satuk Police Station instead.

The woman revealed to the police and DailyNews that she works as a teacher in Bangkok while her husband, Keng, works as a deputy director of an airport in Buriram. Recently, the director position became vacant, so her husband temporarily filled the roll.

The woman insisted that she had signed an official marriage certificate with her husband and shared three children with him but he disregarded the document and secretly wed his lover. His lover was reported to be the 45 year old daughter of an influential local politician in the province.

According to the woman, she did not know about her husband’s secret relationship until he recently sent her a message via the LINE application stating, “Let’s break up. I want a divorce. I have found the new love of my life.”

She was confused but nicely asked him to reconsider his actions and think about their children. However, he remained adamant about divorcing her.

Determined to uncover the truth, she began searching for his lover and discovered the wedding, along with photos of the pair living happily together in a luxury house in Buriram.

The woman insisted that the lover was fully aware that her husband was married but continued the relationship and eventually held a wedding. She expressed her desire to seek justice for herself and her children.

The woman accused of being the lover, Pook, shared her side of the story with the media yesterday, March 13. She stated that the acting airport director had only recently confessed to her that he had not yet divorced his wife, claiming that he lied because he did not want to lose her.

Pook explained that the acting director had previously told her that he had been married once and was already divorced. With a similar background, they understood each other and had been in a relationship for more than two years before the wedding.

Pook said she had never expected this to happen to her and insisted that if she had known about his wife, she would never have begun a relationship with him.

Nevertheless, Pook gave the acting director a chance to resolve the situation if he truly loved her. She could not confirm whether she would take him back, as it would depend on whether he could settle the issue with his wife.

The acting airport director admitted his wrongdoing, acknowledging that he had lied to both his new lover and his wife.

He confessed to being a womaniser, adding that his wife knew this about him. He stated that they had not seen each other for more than two years, which led him to seek a divorce.

The acting director added that he did not want to lose Pook but had yet to find a solution to the situation.