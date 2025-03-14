Womanising airport director grounded by wife’s adultery complaint

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 14, 2025
279 2 minutes read
Womanising airport director grounded by wife’s adultery complaint
Photo via DailyNews

A “womanising” acting director of an airport in the Isaan province of Buriram chose to be with his lover after his wife discovered their secret wedding. The jilted wife subsequently filed an adultery complaint at her husband’s workplace.

The 51 year old Thai woman travelled from Bangkok to Buriram to lodge an adultery complaint against her husband with his superior. She claimed that her husband’s workplace rejected her complaint and even chased her away, prompting her to report the matter to Satuk Police Station instead.

The woman revealed to the police and DailyNews that she works as a teacher in Bangkok while her husband, Keng, works as a deputy director of an airport in Buriram. Recently, the director position became vacant, so her husband temporarily filled the roll.

The woman insisted that she had signed an official marriage certificate with her husband and shared three children with him but he disregarded the document and secretly wed his lover. His lover was reported to be the 45 year old daughter of an influential local politician in the province.

Related Articles

According to the woman, she did not know about her husband’s secret relationship until he recently sent her a message via the LINE application stating, “Let’s break up. I want a divorce. I have found the new love of my life.”

Thai woman exposed her airport director husband secret wedding
Photo via DailyNews

She was confused but nicely asked him to reconsider his actions and think about their children. However, he remained adamant about divorcing her.

Determined to uncover the truth, she began searching for his lover and discovered the wedding, along with photos of the pair living happily together in a luxury house in Buriram.

The woman insisted that the lover was fully aware that her husband was married but continued the relationship and eventually held a wedding. She expressed her desire to seek justice for herself and her children.

Buriram airport director abandoned wife for lover
Photo via DailyNews

The woman accused of being the lover, Pook, shared her side of the story with the media yesterday, March 13. She stated that the acting airport director had only recently confessed to her that he had not yet divorced his wife, claiming that he lied because he did not want to lose her.

Pook explained that the acting director had previously told her that he had been married once and was already divorced. With a similar background, they understood each other and had been in a relationship for more than two years before the wedding.

Thai acting airport director caught having secret wedding with lover
Photo via KhaoSod

Pook said she had never expected this to happen to her and insisted that if she had known about his wife, she would never have begun a relationship with him.

Nevertheless, Pook gave the acting director a chance to resolve the situation if he truly loved her. She could not confirm whether she would take him back, as it would depend on whether he could settle the issue with his wife.

Thai acting airport director admits to lie both wife and lover
Photo via KhaoSod

The acting airport director admitted his wrongdoing, acknowledging that he had lied to both his new lover and his wife.

He confessed to being a womaniser, adding that his wife knew this about him. He stated that they had not seen each other for more than two years, which led him to seek a divorce.

The acting director added that he did not want to lose Pook but had yet to find a solution to the situation.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman rewards honest collector with job after cash return Thailand News

Thai woman rewards honest collector with job after cash return

3 hours ago
Thailand’s tourism target at risk amid competition, safety fears Thailand News

Thailand’s tourism target at risk amid competition, safety fears

3 hours ago
Man arrested in Bangkok after alleged molestation in Phayao Bangkok News

Man arrested in Bangkok after alleged molestation in Phayao

3 hours ago
Thailand confident FTA with EU will be finalised by year-end Thailand News

Thailand confident FTA with EU will be finalised by year-end

3 hours ago
Narathiwat Court sentences 7 men for assault on 12 year old girl Thailand News

Narathiwat Court sentences 7 men for assault on 12 year old girl

4 hours ago
Womanising airport director grounded by wife&#8217;s adultery complaint Thailand News

Womanising airport director grounded by wife’s adultery complaint

4 hours ago
EU blasts Thailand over Uyghur deportations and lese-majeste Thailand News

EU blasts Thailand over Uyghur deportations and lese-majeste

4 hours ago
Get snappy: Rare Siamese crocodile sunbathes in style (video) Thailand News

Get snappy: Rare Siamese crocodile sunbathes in style (video)

4 hours ago
No freedom at Freedom Beach: Land dispute sparks Phuket showdown Phuket News

No freedom at Freedom Beach: Land dispute sparks Phuket showdown

4 hours ago
Thai woman dies after reconciling with husband over mistress Thailand News

Thai woman dies after reconciling with husband over mistress

5 hours ago
Pattaya cracks down on beach chaos and homelessness Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on beach chaos and homelessness

5 hours ago
Frenchman’s magic mushroom mishap trip on Koh Pha Ngan Thailand News

Frenchman’s magic mushroom mishap trip on Koh Pha Ngan

5 hours ago
Jealous Thai university student stabs friend over alleged affair Thailand News

Jealous Thai university student stabs friend over alleged affair

5 hours ago
Phuket mystery: Homeless woman found dead at abandoned hotel Phuket News

Phuket mystery: Homeless woman found dead at abandoned hotel

6 hours ago
Drowsy driver crashes tour bus into power pole, injuring 36 Thailand News

Drowsy driver crashes tour bus into power pole, injuring 36

6 hours ago
Thai man suspected of drowning baby in Pathum Thani canal Thailand News

Thai man suspected of drowning baby in Pathum Thani canal

6 hours ago
Monkey business: Morrisons cuts ties with Thai coconut suppliers Thailand News

Monkey business: Morrisons cuts ties with Thai coconut suppliers

6 hours ago
Fire at Surat Thani car dealership causes 2 million baht damage Thailand News

Fire at Surat Thani car dealership causes 2 million baht damage

7 hours ago
Nonthaburi theft gang arrested after stealing appliances on bike Thailand News

Nonthaburi theft gang arrested after stealing appliances on bike

7 hours ago
2 Thai nationals lose lives in multi-vehicle collision in Lop Buri Thailand News

2 Thai nationals lose lives in multi-vehicle collision in Lop Buri

8 hours ago
Thai Elephant Day celebrated with buffet for oldest elephant Pattaya News

Thai Elephant Day celebrated with buffet for oldest elephant

8 hours ago
McLovin’ it: McDonald&#8217;s supersizes Thai expansion (video) Business News

McLovin’ it: McDonald’s supersizes Thai expansion (video)

8 hours ago
Severe storm topples electricity poles, disrupts Pathum Thani traffic Thailand News

Severe storm topples electricity poles, disrupts Pathum Thani traffic

8 hours ago
3 British men arrested for car crash and stabbing attempt in Phuket Phuket News

3 British men arrested for car crash and stabbing attempt in Phuket

9 hours ago
Jackpot joyride: Thai lottery queen buys community ambulance Thailand News

Jackpot joyride: Thai lottery queen buys community ambulance

9 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 14, 2025
279 2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thailand’s tourism target at risk amid competition, safety fears

Thailand’s tourism target at risk amid competition, safety fears

3 hours ago
Man arrested in Bangkok after alleged molestation in Phayao

Man arrested in Bangkok after alleged molestation in Phayao

3 hours ago
Thailand confident FTA with EU will be finalised by year-end

Thailand confident FTA with EU will be finalised by year-end

3 hours ago
Narathiwat Court sentences 7 men for assault on 12 year old girl

Narathiwat Court sentences 7 men for assault on 12 year old girl

4 hours ago