Pattaya
Phuket man confesses to Sattahip double murder
Phuket bar owner Panya “Sia Auan Bangla” Yingdang, extradited from Cambodia on Tuesda, has since confessed to masterminding last month’s murder of a former teen beauty queen and her partner in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district.
39 year old Panya, the final suspect to be captured in the case, also admitted to reporters while he was being escorted away to perform a crime re-enactment, that he had been spooked by Chakthip’s earlier public threat that he would be captured dead or alive.
Chakthip had announced Panya could either keep running until he reached a dead-end and got arrested or face a possible extrajudicial killing. He said he chose the former and therefore fled to Cambodia. He didn’t realise until later that the killing had been committed in front of a sacred Buddha image carved into the cliff, Chakthip said.
“When he knew about the Khao Chee Chan or “Buddha Mountain”, he was afraid of sacred things. He said the gun wouldn’t fire the first 2 or 3 times he pulled the trigger,” Chakthip said, adding that Panya seemed to be in a normal state of mind, not suicidal.
Chakthip said police would focus for the moment on prosecuting Panya for the Chon Buri killings and would decide later whether to reopen a previous murder case in Phuket that Panya had allegedly been involved but, according to social media speculation, paid 2 million baht to ‘buy his way out of trouble’.
Panya was taken to perform the crime re-enactment at 3pm on Wednesday at five locations in Pattaya and Sattahip, including “Buddha Mountain” where about 30 people gathered to observe proceedings.
Panya, wearing a bulletproof vest and a helmet while being guarded by more than 30 policemen and local administrators, asked for a brief moment to prostrate in front of the Buddha image, apparently to apologise for having offended at the spot.
The two victims’ mothers were among those who watched the re-enactment from just 10 metres away. They said they were glad the police had finally arrested the man and hoped he would face the death punishment.
Panya was detained overnight at Jomtien police station ahead of yesterday’s hearing at Pattaya Court for the first 12-day detention period.
The court had issued arrest warrants for six suspects involved in the July 29 killing of 20 year old Paweena Namuangrak and her apparent boyfriend, 21 year old Anantachai Jaritrum, in broad daylight at Sattahip district’s Khao Chee Chan or “Buddha Mountain”.
Panya allegedly masterminded the killing and shot Anantachai. The other suspects were another alleged shooter 22 year old Narong Warintharawet, who is accused of shooting Paweena; 22 year old Krissana Sisuk, who allegedly rented the house where the murder was plotted and spotted the victims; alleged spotters 34 year old Jeerasak Unaiban, 43 year old and Sayan Sisuk, and alleged getaway driver 35 year old Kiattisak Surangsaengoonmee.
The six men directly involved in the killing, now all in custody, face charges of conspiracy to murder, carrying handguns and ammunition in public places and using them without permission.
In addition, the police investigation also found that four other individuals – Niwet Yingdee, Kowan Silpano, Winai Silpano and Phuthorn Singdee – had helped Panya flee to Cambodia, so arrest warrants over a charge of aiding a fugitive to avoid arrest have been issued for them, police said. Those four men are already in police custody.
STORY: The Nation
Pattaya
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
The hotel at the centre of claims it hosted a sex orgy has been named as the A-One The Royal Cruise in North Pattaya.
Earlier story from The Thaiger HERE.
On Monday morning, the resort’s police chief and local authority supremo were met by hotel executive Somchai Ratana-ophat, who admitted that the party had taken place at the hotel on Saturday between 3pm and 11pm. It had been organised by foreigners, and 1,000 participants paid between 550 and 1,100 baht a head. Thai female models were hired by the organisers.
Naris Niramaiwong, the district chief, said that the hotel had a valid licence, and that the police would handle the other matters. Pol Colonel Apichai Krobpetch admitted that the participants had all been wearing swimsuits, but the party still constituted an affront to public morals and was obscene. He promised a full investigation and possible action against the organisers, models, tourists, photographers and those who posted a video of the event.
The “Kolour Beachside Party” was well advertised and was the second such event. The Thaiger notes that the poster advertising the event says ‘Singha Presents’ indicating the the Singha Corporation were one of the main sponsors. The Thaiger has a contact number for Singha Corporation when District Chief Naris needs to question the huge Thai food and beverage corporation.
The We Love Pattaya news site on Facebook said the party had utilised state-of-the-art sound and light systems, had experienced deejays in attendance and featured a special stage in the centre of a pool.
Two beachfront pools were used for the party. A video of nearly one-minute duration was still being widely viewed and shared online, said We Love Pattaya. Naris warned people not to hold sex or drug parties in Pattaya.
Thai Visa notes that chief Naris is the man who walked in on an old British tourist in a short-time sex room on Valentine’s Day last year.
SOURCE: The Nation
Pattaya
Dirt-dishing Belarusian model pleads not guilty in Pattaya court hearing
Anastasia Vashukevich, aka Nastya Rybka, is back in the news after appearing in court today and entering a not guilty plea. She was pleading in relation to the illegal ‘sex training’ classes she and others ran in Pattaya, the world class family resort town.
The Belarusian model sparked global intrigue after claiming she had dirt on several Russian politicians who she alleged were involved in efforts to help Donald Trump win the US Presidency.
She’s been detained since February, along with seven others, when police raided a ‘seminar’ in Pattaya. Vashukevich had fled to Thailand after becoming embroiled in a juicy political scandal involving Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska, a one-time business associate of Trump’s former campaign director Paul Manafort (who is currently on trial awaiting a verdict).
When originally arrested Anastasia threatened to dish dirt on her Russian contacts and politicians, promising to release an Instagram video that would reveal background on how the Kremlin aided Trump’s election in 2016. Nothing came to light.
Critics accused her of a publicity stunt and said it was just a bargaining tool to secure release from custody.
The Nation reports that Vashukevich and her seven co-defendants arrived at the Pattaya court this morning for a pre-trial hearing on the charges that include unlawful assembly and conspiracy. Police initially charged the group with work permit violations but later alleged the seminar, led by self-styled Russian seduction guru Alex Kirillov and a course ‘training participants to be better lovers’, was actually no more than a paid sex orgy.
Kirillov acted as a spokesperson in today’s hearing because he speaks English. He told the court that all eight defendants were pleading not guilty, according to AFP.
“We did not commit any crimes. What we do is train how to seduce men and women. We do not make any sexual activity.”
The next hearing has been set for August 27. Pattaya has a large Russian expat community.
Read the original report HERE.
Pattaya
Police on the hunt for participants in a hotel “pool sex orgy” in Pattaya
PHOTO: Promotional photo for the Kolour Beachside Party – Love Pattaya
Tourists and Thai women have been having a pool party in Pattaya, allegedly ‘petting and engaging in acts of a sexual nature’ according to Pattaya police.
(I know, we’re shocked too.)
Sanook is reporting that the head of Pattaya’s police says he’s determined to capture and prosecute the group of foreign men and Thai women having the ‘orgy’ in a Pattaya hotel pool.
“This kind of behavior is inappropriate and gives Pattaya a bad name”, said station chief Pol Col Apichai Krobpetch.
Sanook reports that a 53 second clip of the orgy found its way onto a popular site called “Khothao V4”. It’s alleged that the party took place at the Kolour Beachside Party at A-One Hotel.
Asked by reporters if he was aware of the online furor Pol Col Apichai said that he “certainly was”. He has instructed a team to find out which hotel it was and see if they were responsible for organising the party.
Pol Col Apichai is promising prosecutions all round for what he saw as inappropriate behavior that would result in the good name of Pattaya suffering causing the world to look down on the resort.
Comb through over an hour of noise and see if you can find the alleged ‘petting and lewd acts’…
ATMA Live in Kolour Beachside Party at Fat Coco Beach Club, Pattaya
ATMA Live Now in Kolour Beachside Party at Fat Coco Beach Club, PattayaPowered by ZAAP ROOM#DOORTOHOUSExTECHNO#ZAAPROOM#kolour
Posted by Kolour on Saturday, August 18, 2018
SOURCE: Sanook
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Gotcha! Phuket’s crocodile caught at Layan Beach
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
5 property checks buyers mysteriously overlook in Thailand
What a difference an airport could make
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Find your dream property in Thailand
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Kathu Street Festival, preserving culture and tradition
Kathu Culture Street Festival until Sunday night
Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Floods and landslides in Phang Nga damage homes
Phuket man confesses to Sattahip double murder
Phang Nga’s white dog is waiting for its owner
The rise of the mixed use retail development
Paper plane champ hopes for Thai ID soon
Phuket tourists charged for public annoyance
How to save $24,000 a year – Move to Chiang Mai
“There is no safe level of alcohol use” – The Lancet
Police report surfaces in the latest Koh Tao alleged rape and robbery
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
Tourists back on Mudong Canal after frantic clean-up
How to get 300,000 Instagram followers – US ABC TV interviews Mu Pa team
Time to take off the gag – PM to lift political ban
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
News51 mins ago
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
-
National3 days ago
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
-
National3 days ago
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
-
Samui1 day ago
Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao
-
Phuket6 days ago
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
-
National6 days ago
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
-
Pattaya4 days ago
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
-
Phuket6 days ago
Central Phuket opens on September 10
You must be logged in to post a comment Login