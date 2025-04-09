Soaked and secure: Phuket gears up for a safe splash this Songkran

With Songkran just around the corner, Phuket is ramping up its efforts to ensure safety during the festival. A major new operation centre has been launched to prevent road and marine accidents, as the island prepares for an influx of tourists and local festivities.

Today, April 9, at 9.30am, Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat officially opened the Road and Marine Accident Prevention and Reduction Operation Center for Songkran Festival 2025 event at Phuket Provincial Hall.

The event saw a gathering of over 300 officials, including Lieutenant Colonel Adul Chuthong, Deputy Governor Suwit Phansengiam, heads of government departments, representatives from private sectors, local administrative organisations, volunteer citizens, and network partners.

The chief of the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, Wichit Sutthaso, who also serves as Secretary of the Phuket Provincial Road Safety Operation Center, highlighted the objectives behind the centre’s creation.

He explained that Phuket’s action plan, titled Safe Driving, Thailand Without Accidents, will be effective April 11 to 17, targeting the intensive control period during Songkran.

The operation will involve coordinated efforts at provincial, district, and local levels to monitor and reduce the risk of both road and marine accidents.

Governor Sophon stressed the importance of cooperation between all sectors, given the increased risks associated with the festival, especially with Phuket’s high volume of both Thai and international tourists.

Sophon pointed out that accidents, particularly in popular tourist zones and during water festivals, are a significant concern, and thus it is crucial for all agencies to work together.

“During Songkran, Phuket sees many visitors, and with that comes a higher chance of accidents. We need to work as one to ensure everyone is safe. Let’s all make Phuket a place of joy, safety, and happy memories.”

The ceremony included a symbolic release of a mobile campaign vehicle to spread awareness about road safety, alongside various support items provided by network partners. The governor also thanked all agencies involved for their cooperation and commitment to ensuring a safe Songkran for everyone, reported The Phuket News.

With the official opening of the Operations Center, Phuket is determined to make this year’s Songkran a safe and enjoyable celebration, ensuring that the island remains a top destination for tourists and locals, while minimising accidents and promoting safety.