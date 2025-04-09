Woman found unconscious in Pattaya with gold and cash

A glamorous night out took a worrying turn in Pattaya when a well-dressed woman was found unconscious and heavily intoxicated at a restaurant, surrounded by valuables. Police had to step in to protect her, and her jewellery, from potential danger.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Suchart Dusadee, Inspector at Pattaya City Police Station, told reporters that he received a call from a concerned citizen reporting a young woman passed out in a hotel area in South Pattaya.

The woman, described as well-dressed and wearing revealing clothing, was reportedly carrying significant valuables, including a large amount of cash and gold jewellery.

Police rushed to the scene to prevent any risk of theft or personal harm. Upon arrival, they found the woman, believed to be around 30 to 35 years old, slumped over a restaurant table, unresponsive despite the efforts of concerned bystanders.

Officers recorded the situation for documentation and carefully revived her by dabbing cold water on her face. Though she eventually came around, she was clearly still heavily intoxicated and incoherent.

Police attempted to gather information about her accommodation but she was unable to give coherent answers.

Officers then contacted a relative using her mobile phone, who provided the address of her lodging. However, when they arrived at the location, the woman failed to recognise her own home.

Determined to ensure her safety, officers went door-to-door in the area asking residents for assistance until they were able to locate her family.

She was safely returned to her room, and her valuables were handed over to her relative for safekeeping, reported Pattaya Mail.

Pol. Lt. Col. Suchart issued a public reminder urging locals and tourists to drink responsibly.

“Overdrinking not only endangers your health but also puts you at risk of theft, assault, or accidents.”

The incident has sparked online discussion about the importance of responsible drinking, particularly among tourists unfamiliar with the area. Locals praised the officers’ actions, with some pointing out that not all such stories have such a fortunate ending.

With Songkran festivities approaching and alcohol flowing freely, police are urging the public to stay vigilant, stay safe—and know their limits.