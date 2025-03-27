Accident or foul play? Thai woman killed by husband’s pickup

A Thai woman lost her life at her home in Bangkok today after her husband crashed his pickup into her. The husband insisted it was an accident.

A 61 year old Thai man, Thianchai, today, March 27, called officers from Bang Sue Police Station and rescue workers to investigate the death of his wife, 61 year old Phummaree, at around 10am. He admitted that the accident, which he had caused, was the reason for her death.

Phummaree was found lifeless in front of the white Toyota Revo pickup, which was parked on the first floor of their four-storey home.

Thianchai said he could not believe that his wife, with whom he had been together for over 30 years, would suddenly leave him like this. He stated that he checked her body and found no wounds, bruises, or bloodstains. He insisted that the incident was an accident and denied any malicious intent.

Thianchai explained that he had gone downstairs alone from the bedroom at around 9am and got into the vehicle, preparing to go to the bank to withdraw money. He then started the engine, and the car unexpectedly moved forward.

Thianchai claimed that he forgot that he had left the gear in drive when he turned off the engine the night before. As the vehicle moved forward, he heard his wife scream and rushed out to check on her.

Thianchai was shocked to find his wife under the vehicle. He said he had not realised she had already come downstairs. Gathering himself, he quickly got back into the car and moved it away from her body.

Thianchai called a medical team from a nearby hospital to assist his wife but it was too late. She succumbed to her injuries immediately after the crash.

According to Thianchai, he and his wife had been living in the house for over 30 years. His wife previously worked as an assistant nurse and had just retired last year. They planned to relocate to her home province, Sisaket, in Isaan, to enjoy a simple retirement as farmers.

Phummaree’s brother later arrived at the scene, devastated. He said he was very close to his sister and was struggling to accept her sudden passing.

He added that he did not know many details of the incident, as his brother-in-law had only informed him of her death, prompting him to rush over from his home near Nonthaburi.

Channel 8 reported that police were not convinced by Thianchai’s account. Further questioning and investigation will be conducted to determine whether the case was an accident or a murder.