Accident or foul play? Thai woman killed by husband’s pickup

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 27, 2025
174 2 minutes read
Accident or foul play? Thai woman killed by husband’s pickup
Photo via Channel 8

A Thai woman lost her life at her home in Bangkok today after her husband crashed his pickup into her. The husband insisted it was an accident.

A 61 year old Thai man, Thianchai, today, March 27, called officers from Bang Sue Police Station and rescue workers to investigate the death of his wife, 61 year old Phummaree, at around 10am. He admitted that the accident, which he had caused, was the reason for her death.

Phummaree was found lifeless in front of the white Toyota Revo pickup, which was parked on the first floor of their four-storey home.

Thianchai said he could not believe that his wife, with whom he had been together for over 30 years, would suddenly leave him like this. He stated that he checked her body and found no wounds, bruises, or bloodstains. He insisted that the incident was an accident and denied any malicious intent.

Related Articles

Thianchai explained that he had gone downstairs alone from the bedroom at around 9am and got into the vehicle, preparing to go to the bank to withdraw money. He then started the engine, and the car unexpectedly moved forward.

Thianchai claimed that he forgot that he had left the gear in drive when he turned off the engine the night before. As the vehicle moved forward, he heard his wife scream and rushed out to check on her.

Thai man claims accidentally crashed and killed wife
Photo via Channel 8

Thianchai was shocked to find his wife under the vehicle. He said he had not realised she had already come downstairs. Gathering himself, he quickly got back into the car and moved it away from her body.

Thianchai called a medical team from a nearby hospital to assist his wife but it was too late. She succumbed to her injuries immediately after the crash.

Thai man crashed pickup into wife, leading to her death
Photo via Channel 8

According to Thianchai, he and his wife had been living in the house for over 30 years. His wife previously worked as an assistant nurse and had just retired last year. They planned to relocate to her home province, Sisaket, in Isaan, to enjoy a simple retirement as farmers.

Thai husband accidentally kills wife
Photo by อาสาสมัครมูลนิธิป่อเต็กตึง via Facebook/ JS100 Radio

Phummaree’s brother later arrived at the scene, devastated. He said he was very close to his sister and was struggling to accept her sudden passing.

He added that he did not know many details of the incident, as his brother-in-law had only informed him of her death, prompting him to rush over from his home near Nonthaburi.

Channel 8 reported that police were not convinced by Thianchai’s account. Further questioning and investigation will be conducted to determine whether the case was an accident or a murder.

Latest Thailand News
10% Songkran bus fare discount for off-peak travel Thailand News

10% Songkran bus fare discount for off-peak travel

2 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s new archways to boost Charoen Krung&#8217;s cultural growth Bangkok News

Bangkok’s new archways to boost Charoen Krung’s cultural growth

2 hours ago
Digital money registration opens for those sans smartphones Thailand News

Digital money registration opens for those sans smartphones

2 hours ago
Accident or foul play? Thai woman killed by husband&#8217;s pickup Bangkok News

Accident or foul play? Thai woman killed by husband’s pickup

2 hours ago
Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd Thailand News

Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd

3 hours ago
Big Brother boost: Pattaya invests 2.1 million baht in CCTV Pattaya News

Big Brother boost: Pattaya invests 2.1 million baht in CCTV

3 hours ago
Thai labour minister pledges 400 baht wage hike by May 1 Thailand News

Thai labour minister pledges 400 baht wage hike by May 1

3 hours ago
ChatGPT update sparks fake Bangkok Bank slip warning Thailand News

ChatGPT update sparks fake Bangkok Bank slip warning

3 hours ago
Bangkok delivery rider accuses customer for locking him up Bangkok News

Bangkok delivery rider accuses customer for locking him up

3 hours ago
Fiery inferno: Phuket car audio shop blaze torches vehicles Phuket News

Fiery inferno: Phuket car audio shop blaze torches vehicles

4 hours ago
61 billion baht Motorway 8 project to begin in 2027 Transport News

61 billion baht Motorway 8 project to begin in 2027

4 hours ago
Similan scandal: Park boss booted over dodgy e-ticket scheme Thailand News

Similan scandal: Park boss booted over dodgy e-ticket scheme

4 hours ago
Russian man arrested in Phuket for reckless driving with kids exposed Phuket News

Russian man arrested in Phuket for reckless driving with kids exposed

4 hours ago
Rape-accused Bangkok MP denies vote-for-favour claims Bangkok News

Rape-accused Bangkok MP denies vote-for-favour claims

4 hours ago
Funeral woe turns to joy as Thai parents realise ‘dead’ son is alive Thailand News

Funeral woe turns to joy as Thai parents realise ‘dead’ son is alive

4 hours ago
Renowned Thai abbot dies from heatstroke amid soaring temperatures Thailand News

Renowned Thai abbot dies from heatstroke amid soaring temperatures

5 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn heads to Phuket to boost sustainable tourism Phuket News

PM Paetongtarn heads to Phuket to boost sustainable tourism

5 hours ago
Air quality worsens, affecting 56 Thai provinces with high PM2.5 Thailand News

Air quality worsens, affecting 56 Thai provinces with high PM2.5

5 hours ago
‘You park, we arrest’: Pattaya cracks down for order Pattaya News

‘You park, we arrest’: Pattaya cracks down for order

5 hours ago
Thieves steal Honda Wave 125i motorcycles in Saraburi heist Thailand News

Thieves steal Honda Wave 125i motorcycles in Saraburi heist

5 hours ago
Thailand approves mega entertainment complex bill with casino cap Bangkok News

Thailand approves mega entertainment complex bill with casino cap

5 hours ago
Pattaya lifeguards and foreigner rescue man from suicide (video) Pattaya News

Pattaya lifeguards and foreigner rescue man from suicide (video)

5 hours ago
Suspect in 7.8 million baht gold robbery arrested Crime News

Suspect in 7.8 million baht gold robbery arrested

6 hours ago
Behind bars and under fire: Thailand’s prisons slammed for slow reform Thailand News

Behind bars and under fire: Thailand’s prisons slammed for slow reform

6 hours ago
Thai transwoman and boyfriend arrested for killing brother Crime News

Thai transwoman and boyfriend arrested for killing brother

6 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 27, 2025
174 2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Digital money registration opens for those sans smartphones

Digital money registration opens for those sans smartphones

2 hours ago
Phuket goes high-tech with new heart care innovations

Phuket goes high-tech with new heart care innovations

3 hours ago
Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd

Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd

3 hours ago
Big Brother boost: Pattaya invests 2.1 million baht in CCTV

Big Brother boost: Pattaya invests 2.1 million baht in CCTV

3 hours ago