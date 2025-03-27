Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd

A significant event unfolded at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram in Pathum Thani yesterday, where revered monk Phra Ratchawatra Thammasophon, also known as Luang Pu Sila Sirichanto, led a sacred ritual.

The ceremony, yesterday, March 26, aimed at consecrating revered amulets from Wat Luang Pu Suang, drew a notable crowd, including artists, celebrities, and high-ranking officials.

Some 11 renowned monks, alongside several high-ranking religious figures, participated in the event. Among them were Phra Tham Wachirapamok from Wat Thepsirin, Bangkok, Phra Khru Paiboon Silawat from Wat Suwannachindaram, Pathum Thani, and Phra Maha Jumpol Jittapalo from Wat Tamnak, Pathum Thani.

The ceremony also saw the presence of Phra Khru Vinai Chotiwat from Wat Rat Bamrung, Ayutthaya, Phra Khru Palat Pramuan Jaruwanno from Wat Tai Kok Yai, Pathum Thani, and several other esteemed monks.

The event was attended by a large assembly of devotees, including public figures such as Phasakorn Boonyaluck, Director General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, and Police Lieutenant General Kamronwit Thoopkrachang, president of the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation.

Police Major General Yutthana Jonkhun, commander of Pathum Thani Provincial Police, also participated, reflecting the widespread faith in this sacred gathering.

During the ceremony, Phra Ratchawatra Thammasophon led the congregation in chanting and prayer, with senior monks performing the traditional Buddhist incantations.

Phra Ratchawatra concluded the ceremony by extinguishing the ceremonial candle at 11am, marking the completion of the ritual.

Following the ceremony, attendees were invited to pay their respects and seek blessings from Luang Pu Sila Sirichanto and other revered monks for prosperity and success in their careers, reported KhaoSod.

A highlight of the event was the attention given by attendees to the registration number of the new car that Luang Pu Sila Sirichanto arrived in: ม3989 Bangkok.

Many viewed both this number and Luang Pu Sila Sirichanto’s age of 88 years as potentially auspicious for future prosperity.