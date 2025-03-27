Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 27, 2025
84 1 minute read
Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A significant event unfolded at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram in Pathum Thani yesterday, where revered monk Phra Ratchawatra Thammasophon, also known as Luang Pu Sila Sirichanto, led a sacred ritual.

The ceremony, yesterday, March 26, aimed at consecrating revered amulets from Wat Luang Pu Suang, drew a notable crowd, including artists, celebrities, and high-ranking officials.

Some 11 renowned monks, alongside several high-ranking religious figures, participated in the event. Among them were Phra Tham Wachirapamok from Wat Thepsirin, Bangkok, Phra Khru Paiboon Silawat from Wat Suwannachindaram, Pathum Thani, and Phra Maha Jumpol Jittapalo from Wat Tamnak, Pathum Thani.

The ceremony also saw the presence of Phra Khru Vinai Chotiwat from Wat Rat Bamrung, Ayutthaya, Phra Khru Palat Pramuan Jaruwanno from Wat Tai Kok Yai, Pathum Thani, and several other esteemed monks.

Related Articles
Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The event was attended by a large assembly of devotees, including public figures such as Phasakorn Boonyaluck, Director General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, and Police Lieutenant General Kamronwit Thoopkrachang, president of the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation.

Police Major General Yutthana Jonkhun, commander of Pathum Thani Provincial Police, also participated, reflecting the widespread faith in this sacred gathering.

During the ceremony, Phra Ratchawatra Thammasophon led the congregation in chanting and prayer, with senior monks performing the traditional Buddhist incantations.

Phra Ratchawatra concluded the ceremony by extinguishing the ceremonial candle at 11am, marking the completion of the ritual.

Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd | News by Thaiger

Following the ceremony, attendees were invited to pay their respects and seek blessings from Luang Pu Sila Sirichanto and other revered monks for prosperity and success in their careers, reported KhaoSod.

A highlight of the event was the attention given by attendees to the registration number of the new car that Luang Pu Sila Sirichanto arrived in: ม3989 Bangkok.

Many viewed both this number and Luang Pu Sila Sirichanto’s age of 88 years as potentially auspicious for future prosperity.

Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
10% Songkran bus fare discount for off-peak travel Thailand News

10% Songkran bus fare discount for off-peak travel

2 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s new archways to boost Charoen Krung&#8217;s cultural growth Bangkok News

Bangkok’s new archways to boost Charoen Krung’s cultural growth

2 hours ago
Digital money registration opens for those sans smartphones Thailand News

Digital money registration opens for those sans smartphones

3 hours ago
Accident or foul play? Thai woman killed by husband&#8217;s pickup Bangkok News

Accident or foul play? Thai woman killed by husband’s pickup

3 hours ago
Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd Thailand News

Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd

3 hours ago
Big Brother boost: Pattaya invests 2.1 million baht in CCTV Pattaya News

Big Brother boost: Pattaya invests 2.1 million baht in CCTV

3 hours ago
Thai labour minister pledges 400 baht wage hike by May 1 Thailand News

Thai labour minister pledges 400 baht wage hike by May 1

3 hours ago
ChatGPT update sparks fake Bangkok Bank slip warning Thailand News

ChatGPT update sparks fake Bangkok Bank slip warning

3 hours ago
Bangkok delivery rider accuses customer for locking him up Bangkok News

Bangkok delivery rider accuses customer for locking him up

3 hours ago
Fiery inferno: Phuket car audio shop blaze torches vehicles Phuket News

Fiery inferno: Phuket car audio shop blaze torches vehicles

4 hours ago
61 billion baht Motorway 8 project to begin in 2027 Transport News

61 billion baht Motorway 8 project to begin in 2027

4 hours ago
Similan scandal: Park boss booted over dodgy e-ticket scheme Thailand News

Similan scandal: Park boss booted over dodgy e-ticket scheme

4 hours ago
Russian man arrested in Phuket for reckless driving with kids exposed Phuket News

Russian man arrested in Phuket for reckless driving with kids exposed

4 hours ago
Rape-accused Bangkok MP denies vote-for-favour claims Bangkok News

Rape-accused Bangkok MP denies vote-for-favour claims

4 hours ago
Funeral woe turns to joy as Thai parents realise ‘dead’ son is alive Thailand News

Funeral woe turns to joy as Thai parents realise ‘dead’ son is alive

5 hours ago
Renowned Thai abbot dies from heatstroke amid soaring temperatures Thailand News

Renowned Thai abbot dies from heatstroke amid soaring temperatures

5 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn heads to Phuket to boost sustainable tourism Phuket News

PM Paetongtarn heads to Phuket to boost sustainable tourism

5 hours ago
Air quality worsens, affecting 56 Thai provinces with high PM2.5 Thailand News

Air quality worsens, affecting 56 Thai provinces with high PM2.5

5 hours ago
‘You park, we arrest’: Pattaya cracks down for order Pattaya News

‘You park, we arrest’: Pattaya cracks down for order

5 hours ago
Thieves steal Honda Wave 125i motorcycles in Saraburi heist Thailand News

Thieves steal Honda Wave 125i motorcycles in Saraburi heist

5 hours ago
Thailand approves mega entertainment complex bill with casino cap Bangkok News

Thailand approves mega entertainment complex bill with casino cap

5 hours ago
Pattaya lifeguards and foreigner rescue man from suicide (video) Pattaya News

Pattaya lifeguards and foreigner rescue man from suicide (video)

6 hours ago
Suspect in 7.8 million baht gold robbery arrested Crime News

Suspect in 7.8 million baht gold robbery arrested

6 hours ago
Behind bars and under fire: Thailand’s prisons slammed for slow reform Thailand News

Behind bars and under fire: Thailand’s prisons slammed for slow reform

6 hours ago
Thai transwoman and boyfriend arrested for killing brother Crime News

Thai transwoman and boyfriend arrested for killing brother

6 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 27, 2025
84 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Digital money registration opens for those sans smartphones

Digital money registration opens for those sans smartphones

3 hours ago
Accident or foul play? Thai woman killed by husband&#8217;s pickup

Accident or foul play? Thai woman killed by husband’s pickup

3 hours ago
Phuket goes high-tech with new heart care innovations

Phuket goes high-tech with new heart care innovations

3 hours ago
Big Brother boost: Pattaya invests 2.1 million baht in CCTV

Big Brother boost: Pattaya invests 2.1 million baht in CCTV

3 hours ago