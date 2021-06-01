Phuket foreigners can register for vaccine leftovers

Starting tomorrow, foreigners residing in Phuket can register for a Covid-19 vaccine. On Thursday and Friday, they can receive a vaccination from the “surplus” of doses still available.

To register for the vaccine, foreigners are instructed to use the “Phuket Must Win” web portal.

Mr Pracha Asawathira, who is with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, and “involved” with the program, had this to say:

The registration for foreigners staying in Phuket will open at 9am tomorrow, and about 30,000 foreigners registered in Phuket will be provided Sinovac vaccine injections on June 3 and 4. At this stage, 279,943 people have received their first injection while 98,795 have been fully vaccinated with two injections. If we compare the numbers with our goal to vaccinate 466,587 people in Phuket, about 59.99% have received their first injection and 21.17% have been fully vaccinated. We also have about 17% of the total number of people registered to receive a vaccination who are still waiting to receive their first injection.

He added that if all goes according to plan, Phuket will see about 80% of residents vaccinated by July 1.

According to Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol, Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, between May 18- 31, a total of 177,978 vaccination injections had been given. Dr Chalermpong says that there are almost 30,000 doses of Sinovac left over from April, which will be made available to registered foreigners. He added that migrant workers and foreigners “need to step forward together” to ensure Phuket can welcome vaccinated tourists next month.

Dr Chalermpong concluded his remarks with a word of caution, saying that if a new cluster emerges, problems will arise, and Phuket will not be able to make the expected July 1 reopening.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

