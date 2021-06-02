World
It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use
The CoronaVac vaccine from Chinese firm Sinovac has been approved for emergency use, making it the second Chinese vaccine to be approved by the World Health Organisation. The approval paves the way for more widespread global distribution, particularly as part of the Covax scheme. The scheme aims to provide poorer countries with equal access to Covid-19 vaccines but up to now, only AstraZeneca and Pfizer doses could be distributed.
According to a Bangkok Post report, WHO boss Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed the approval of Sinovac at a press conference, adding that the vaccine has passed all safety and efficacy checks.
“I’m happy to announce that the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine has been given WHO emergency use listing after being found to be safe, effective, and quality-assured. The easy storage requirements of CoronaVac make it very suitable for low-resource settings. It’s now crucial to get these life-saving tools to the people that need them quickly.”
The endorsement follows the WHO’s approval last month of another Chinese vaccine, Sinopharm, which the Chulabhorn Royal Academy plans to import to Thailand to supplement the national rollout here.
The WHO says Sinovac’s approval can reassure the world that the vaccine has met with international standards. Other vaccines previously approved for emergency use by the WHO include Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and the AstraZeneca vaccine being manufactured in India, South Korea, and the EU.
The WHO says Sinovac’s approval means countries around the world, particularly those without their own system of regulatory approval, can now feel confident in approving and importing the vaccine.
“The world desperately needs multiple Covid-19 vaccines to address the huge access inequity across the globe. We urge manufacturers to participate in the Covax facility, share their know-how and data and contribute to bringing the pandemic under control. WHO recommends the vaccine for use in adults 18 years and older, in a 2-dose schedule with a spacing of 2 to 4 weeks.”
According to studies, Sinovac prevents symptomatic infection in 51% of vaccinated people and prevents severe illness and hospitalisation in 100% of those vaccinated. While few people over the age of 60 participated in clinical trials, the WHO says there’s no reason to believe it’s less safe in the older age group.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Malaysia imposes lockdown
Starting today, Malaysia imposed a strict lockdown on its country.
The region avoided the first Covid-19 wave, thanks largely to decisive action: closing borders, issuing curbs. However, Southeast Asia has become the new Covid-19 epicentre, as their efforts to curb outbreaks have been impeded by recent Covid outbreaks, glacial slow vaccine rollouts, and citizens who have restriction fatigue.
Malaysia has been hit particularly hard. The region has had almost 3 thousand deaths and over half a million infections with a population of 32 million. Religious gatherings have added fuel to the fire that already had heat and oxygen. The country is now in what officials call a “total lockdown”. Only essential businesses are allowed to stay open, such as supermarkets and medical clinics. Schools are mostly closed. Traveling throughout the country has been reduced to a distant memory since it was banned months ago.
Despite mounting calls for tougher action, the new lockdown will intensify the struggle for many businesses that were already barely getting by. 42 year old Lilian Chua, who owns a hair salon, calls the effects of Covid-19 on small businesses like her own “devastating”.
Under 6% of Malaysia’s population has received the initial dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Southeast Asia: The new covid-19 epicentre
Some western countries appear to have turned the tide against Covid-19 (China and India have also administered between 640 million and 208 million doses, respectively). The middle East is showing promise in vaccinating its citizens. But health experts predict some countries could be months or even weeks from being able to come out on the other side of their current ‘waves’. The attention is now on Southeast Asia.
As infections jump, a new round of restrictions has come into play. Electronic companies have had to lockdown factories, construction sites have been ravaged by new cases, vaccination programs are helter-skelter. Japan, on the cusp of the Olympic games, has a divided public consensus on holding the games in light of their current Covid struggles. Malaysia is seeing new cases on par with India: contextually, India has more than a billion people.
Thailand has seen the death toll jump 10 times from what it was 2 months prior. Vietnam is testing all of Ho Chi Minh out of fears of all the new variants traversing the globe.
Despite a positive outlook for the West, global cooperation is needed more than ever. The world’s economy is not localised to one nation or one country, it’s a world economy. Likewise, for Covid-19, it’s not one countries’ problem. It’s the world’s problem.
As Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, warned last month…
A year from now we’ll be in really much better shape than we are now, but there’ll be other countries that won’t be. The quicker we get the rest of the world protected, the more secure will our protection be.
SOURCE: CNN Our World Data Thai PBS
World
State of emergency extended in Japan
A month before the Olympic Games begin, a state of emergency has been extended in 9 Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo. The extended decree is in force until June 20 and covers Hokkaido, Tokyo, Aichi, Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Okayama, Hiroshima, Fukuoka, and Okinawa. In the prefectures of Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Gifu, and Mie, strict non-emergency restrictions are in force and have also been extended until June 20.
According to a TTR Weekly report, bars, restaurants, karaoke joints, and all other venues that serve alcohol must remain closed. Restaurants that don’t serve alcohol must close by 10pm, while supermarkets and other essential stores may remain open. Residents are also asked not to travel between prefectures if at all possible and to avoid all non-essential trips after 8pm.
Japan is currently fighting a fourth wave of the virus, which couldn’t have come at a worse time, with the country hosting the Olympic Games next month – albeit a scaled-down, tightly-controlled version. The country is currently reporting over 4,000 daily new infections, with its healthcare services under enormous pressure. A government spokesperson says while case numbers are coming down, the overall infection rate remains high.
Japan has recorded 744,487 infections and 12,967 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
Neriku
Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 8:47 am
Sinovac but only for emergency use , but still Pfizer and Moderna the most effective on the NEW VARIANTS