Phuket firefighters rescue dogs from blazing home | The Thaiger

Phuket
Phuket firefighters rescue dogs from blazing home
Firefighters in the southern province of Phuket today rescued 2 dogs from a burning house in the island’s Kathu district. Police say emergency services were called to the scene at the Sing Thao Thani housing around 2:30pm. When police and firefighters arrived, local residents were already trying to put out the fire themselves, according to police. Firefighters took command and extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes.
“When we arrived, the fire was burning in a bedroom, and there were two dogs suffocating from the smoke in the room. We rushed to take dogs out and then douse the fire.”
The dogs were rushed to a pet hospital, but reportedly seemed not to have suffered severe injury from the smoke inhalation.
The fire caused considerable damage. The house’s owner, who identified himself as a former police officer, says he was not at home when the fire started as he had gone to his wife’s new salon. He explained that he had left the dogs in the room because he thought he would only be away a short time.
“Normally, I always take the dogs along everywhere I go. Most of the stuff inside the house, electrical appliances, furniture and documents left in the house, were damaged by the fire. At this stage, I don’t know the cost of the damage.”
Police say the investigation the of the cause of the fire will have to wait for a report from forensics.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
3 new Coronavirus cases in Thailand – May 23
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesman Dr Taweesilp announced in his daily press conference that Thailand has confirmed 3 new cases of the Covid-19 virus. 2 of the new cases are classed as “imported,” as they were found in a state quarantine facility among repatriates from overseas.
Of the imported cases, 1 was a 25 year old old Thai man who returned from Egypt on May 8. He was sent to a facility in Chonburi and reported with high fever and diarrhea. He was discovered after a second test on Wednesday.
The other imported case is a 43 year old Thai women who travelled from India on May 9. She was reported with symptoms such as high fever and headaches and tested positive on Thursday
Dr. Taweesilp says the local case is a 49 year old Italian man, an engineering manager, who travelled from China to Phuket mid-March, living in Cherng Thalay, Phuket. He was diagnosed yesterday when he went to a hospital to get approval to travel back to China with his 2 children aged 10 and 15. The children have tested negative.
He brings the total of confirmed cases in that southern province to 226 since the outbreak began. Chon Buri province has had 0 cases for 29 consecutive days, and Pattaya is 10 days ahead with 39 days without a single case.
Thailand has had a total of 3,040 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus and a total of 2,916 cases have recovered, pushing the country’s recovery rate to 96%
No additional deaths were reported and the toll remains at 56.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | News Hawk Phuket
Crime
Surat Thani police extortion case – police chief promises swift and thorough investigation
Police in the southern Surat Thani province have been ordered to speed up their internal investigation into allegations that 3 of their officers demanded 5 million baht from a trader to drop charges relating to the purchase of seafood from local fishermen. The report will be submitted to the National Anti-Corruption Commission. A spokesman said today that the investigation is being headed the deputy provincial police commander .
“The panel has been instructed to be thorough and without compromise. Their report will be submitted to the NACC as soon as possible. The probe will be sped up. It will take 3 or 4 days to complete.’’
Provincial Police Region 8 has also set up a separate disciplinary panel to investigate the 3 officers, who will be transferred to the police regional office in Phuket.
On Wednesday, about 200 angry fishermen from Surat Thani’s Kanchanadit district surrounded a police car and rioted after they heard that the 3 officers had tried to extort money from the trader, Anucha Binmusa.
Police reinforcements were sent to the scene to negotiate with the hundreds of locals who turned up to add their support to the trader and vent their anger at the police attempt to extort money. They later dispersed.
46 year old Anucha, the cockle trader, later filed an official complaint with local police against the 3 officers, accusing them of demanding money in exchange for dropping charges over the purchase of baby cockles, which they claimed were harvested illegally. Anucha says the cockles were harvested by local fishermen from the Tapi River.
The three officers had seized 23 sacks containing 700 kilograms of baby cockles valued around 500,000 baht.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Phuket
40 year old man injured in Phuket shophouse explosion
Police in Phuket are blaming a gas leak causing an explosion that injured a man when he switched on the kitchen light at his shophouse home in the island’s east coast Rassada subdistrict early this morning. The blast blew out the shopfront windows, brought down ceiling panels and tore off roofing tiles.
Police were was called to the shophouse at 5am. When they arrived they found glass and debris scattered across the ground, and the sign above the door destroyed. The kitchen was littered with appliances and damaged furniture, ceiling panels all over the floor and even roofing sheets displaced by the blast.
The 40 year old resident, Chiewchan Kornsawat, had already been rushed to hospital by the time police arrived.
The next-door neighbour said he was awakened by the sound of an explosion and ran outside to see what had happened. He says he saw the man, who lived alone int he shophouse, walking out of his unit with burns on his body. He called the 191 police hotline.
Chiewchan was lucid enough to explain to police that that he had come downstairs to the kitchen to wash his clothes. He turned the light on, and there was an explosion. He said the ensuing fire in the kitchen was small and quickly went out by itself, so he didn’t call for firefighters to come. He was rushed to Vachira Hospital.
Police say they haven’t yet finished their investigation.
“At this stage, we believe that the explosion and fire was caused by a leaking gas cylinder. Mr Chiewchan may not have known that there was gas leaking in the kitchen, and by turning on the light he may have caused a spark that started the explosion. We have to wait for the forensic police to investigate the scene before we can conclude our investigation.”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
