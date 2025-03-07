Phuket drug bust nets dozens in ‘white organisation’ blitz

In a sweeping crackdown across Phuket, a drug bust brought 35 people into custody, exposing a widespread issue that has plagued the area.

Phuket police set up strategic night-time checkpoints on Wednesday, March 5, in Tambon Thepkrasattri, leading to the arrest of those with drugs in their system: 20 of whom were Thai locals and 15 Myanmar migrant workers.

The operation is attributed to Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat and his team, including Vice Governors Adul Chuthong and Ronnarong Thipsiri, along with Thalang District Chief Siwat Rawangkun.

The operation involved local security forces and village headmen (Phu Yai Baan), with checkpoints strategically located at Pak Krong Cheep School Intersection, Wat Baan Don, and Thalang Hospital.

Phuket’s bold drug initiative stems from the newly launched White Organisation project, a campaign spearheaded by Thalang District Chief Siwat at its official launch on the very same Wednesday.

The project, coordinated through the Thalang District Public Health Office and Security Division, aims to Combat Drug Use in Administrative Sectors by testing administrative personnel for drugs, reported Phuket News.

This sweeping measure enlists kamnan (tambon chiefs), village headmen, their assistants, subdistrict doctors, and police officers to voluntarily undergo urine drug tests. The ambition? To lead by example, encouraging self-regulation and accountability, earning public trust, and setting a precedent for larger drug prevention endeavours.

Meanwhile, the detained drug takers were documented at the Thalang District Drug Prevention and Suppression Centre, with further treatment setting them on the road to recovery.

As for the foreign workers, investigations are underway to trace their employment history and further bolster efforts in tackling the area’s drug issues.

This intensified approach under the Sweep Your Own House strategy aims beyond immediate action, seeking to foster enduring, tangible solutions to community drug problems, with a vision of transparency and public confidence.