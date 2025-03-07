Village hero saves choking man with CPR after water mishap (video)

A 33 year old man with congenital disabilities experienced a life-threatening situation after drinking cold water caused him to choke and stop breathing. Fortunately, a newly trained village health volunteer performed CPR and revived him.

Yesterday, March 6, reporters visited Ban Nong Prue Kan Yang in Tha Takiap district, Chachoengsao province, to meet Paranee “Oum” Unkaew, the local volunteer, and Panya Wajadee, the village chief, as they went to meet the family whose son survived what was described as a miracle. The story gained attention on social media, with praise for the rescue efforts.

At the house, the reporters met 56 year old Nataya and her 31 year old daughter Kannika, who were sitting inside their unfinished single-storey home. Lying in bed was Supot “Champ” Unkaew, the 33 year old man who had been revived.

Paranee Unkaew, the newly trained village health volunteer, explained that she had just returned from training five days earlier. She described how she heard cries for help and rushed to the scene with the village chief and other volunteers.

Upon arrival, they found Champ’s mother crying out that her son was dead after choking on water.

Paranee checked for a pulse but found none. Champ’s face was pale and yellow. Relying on her training, she performed CPR. After one attempt, water emerged from Champ’s mouth, prompting a pause.

On the second attempt, his fingers responded, and more water came out along with a return of breathing and pulse, filling everyone with relief. They proceeded with essential first aid as trained.

Nataya, Champ’s mother, showed reporters the water cooler, recounting that the incident happened at midday when the weather was extremely hot.

Champ had eaten two plates of rice and then drank two glasses of ice-cold water. Suddenly, he convulsed, struggled to breathe, and lost consciousness, turning pale.

Believing her son had died, Nataya called out for help and contacted her daughter Kannika, who was not at home. The family was distressed because Champ, who had been disabled since birth — deaf, mute, and with muscle weakness but able to walk — was thought to have died, reported KhaoSod.

In light of the incident, the reporters offered support and emphasised the importance of caution during the hot season to avoid heatstroke and advised drinking water slowly, especially when it is very cold.

The quick thinking and composure of Paranee, the village health volunteer, were commendable as she helped restore Champ’s breath and life.