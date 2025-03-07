Village hero saves choking man with CPR after water mishap (video)

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 7, 2025
104 2 minutes read
Village hero saves choking man with CPR after water mishap (video)
Screenshots from เรื่องเล่าเช้านี้ YouTube video

A 33 year old man with congenital disabilities experienced a life-threatening situation after drinking cold water caused him to choke and stop breathing. Fortunately, a newly trained village health volunteer performed CPR and revived him.

Yesterday, March 6, reporters visited Ban Nong Prue Kan Yang in Tha Takiap district, Chachoengsao province, to meet Paranee “Oum” Unkaew, the local volunteer, and Panya Wajadee, the village chief, as they went to meet the family whose son survived what was described as a miracle. The story gained attention on social media, with praise for the rescue efforts.

At the house, the reporters met 56 year old Nataya and her 31 year old daughter Kannika, who were sitting inside their unfinished single-storey home. Lying in bed was Supot “Champ” Unkaew, the 33 year old man who had been revived.

Paranee Unkaew, the newly trained village health volunteer, explained that she had just returned from training five days earlier. She described how she heard cries for help and rushed to the scene with the village chief and other volunteers.

Related Articles

Upon arrival, they found Champ’s mother crying out that her son was dead after choking on water.

Village hero saves choking man with CPR after water mishap (video) | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Paranee checked for a pulse but found none. Champ’s face was pale and yellow. Relying on her training, she performed CPR. After one attempt, water emerged from Champ’s mouth, prompting a pause.

On the second attempt, his fingers responded, and more water came out along with a return of breathing and pulse, filling everyone with relief. They proceeded with essential first aid as trained.

Nataya, Champ’s mother, showed reporters the water cooler, recounting that the incident happened at midday when the weather was extremely hot.

Champ had eaten two plates of rice and then drank two glasses of ice-cold water. Suddenly, he convulsed, struggled to breathe, and lost consciousness, turning pale.

Believing her son had died, Nataya called out for help and contacted her daughter Kannika, who was not at home. The family was distressed because Champ, who had been disabled since birth — deaf, mute, and with muscle weakness but able to walk — was thought to have died, reported KhaoSod.

Village hero saves choking man with CPR after water mishap (video) | News by Thaiger

In light of the incident, the reporters offered support and emphasised the importance of caution during the hot season to avoid heatstroke and advised drinking water slowly, especially when it is very cold.

The quick thinking and composure of Paranee, the village health volunteer, were commendable as she helped restore Champ’s breath and life.

Village hero saves choking man with CPR after water mishap (video) | News by Thaiger

Village hero saves choking man with CPR after water mishap (video) | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok motorist and rider resolve dispute, share ride home (video) Thailand News

Bangkok motorist and rider resolve dispute, share ride home (video)

2 hours ago
Forest fire arsonist jailed and hit with 133 million baht fine Thailand News

Forest fire arsonist jailed and hit with 133 million baht fine

2 hours ago
Man arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat for machete threats Thailand News

Man arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat for machete threats

2 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver returns 154,000 baht to Japanese passenger Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver returns 154,000 baht to Japanese passenger

2 hours ago
Village hero saves choking man with CPR after water mishap (video) Thailand News

Village hero saves choking man with CPR after water mishap (video)

2 hours ago
Phuket drug bust nets dozens in &#8216;white organisation&#8217; blitz Phuket News

Phuket drug bust nets dozens in ‘white organisation’ blitz

2 hours ago
Ang Thong man fatally stabs wife over separation demand (video) Thailand News

Ang Thong man fatally stabs wife over separation demand (video)

2 hours ago
Thai Airways bans power banks on flights after explosive fire risk Thailand News

Thai Airways bans power banks on flights after explosive fire risk

3 hours ago
Thai woman mistaken for sister stabbed 18 times by sister&#8217;s ex Thailand News

Thai woman mistaken for sister stabbed 18 times by sister’s ex

3 hours ago
Teenager electrocuted by phone charger in Thailand sparks warning Thailand News

Teenager electrocuted by phone charger in Thailand sparks warning

3 hours ago
Thai police arrest group smuggling mule accounts to Cambodia Thailand News

Thai police arrest group smuggling mule accounts to Cambodia

4 hours ago
Ayutthaya acting school director arrested for sexually assaulting 13 schoolboys Thailand News

Ayutthaya acting school director arrested for sexually assaulting 13 schoolboys

4 hours ago
Thai Attorney General charges 8 in contract killing case (video) Bangkok News

Thai Attorney General charges 8 in contract killing case (video)

4 hours ago
Cat’s out the bag! Cops claw back wildlife in Bangkok airport bust Thailand News

Cat’s out the bag! Cops claw back wildlife in Bangkok airport bust

4 hours ago
Thailand cracks down on e-cigarettes with tough new measures Thailand News

Thailand cracks down on e-cigarettes with tough new measures

4 hours ago
Thai woman confesses to killing husband with her son&#8217;s help Thailand News

Thai woman confesses to killing husband with her son’s help

5 hours ago
Where to travel to in Thailand in March [2025] | Thaiger Travel Guides

Where to travel to in Thailand in March [2025]

5 hours ago
Bizarre ‘airplane’ light poles spark online debate in Samut Prakan (video) Thailand News

Bizarre ‘airplane’ light poles spark online debate in Samut Prakan (video)

5 hours ago
Warehouse fire keeps Bangkok firefighters on toes for over 8 hours Bangkok News

Warehouse fire keeps Bangkok firefighters on toes for over 8 hours

5 hours ago
Udon Thani hospital staff beaten by patient over queue number (video) Thailand News

Udon Thani hospital staff beaten by patient over queue number (video)

5 hours ago
Israeli tourists and transwomen clash in Phuket street brawl (video) Phuket News

Israeli tourists and transwomen clash in Phuket street brawl (video)

5 hours ago
Paetongtarn pushes Malaysia to act fast on floods and trade routes Thailand News

Paetongtarn pushes Malaysia to act fast on floods and trade routes

7 hours ago
Turkish man arrested in Phuket for illegally selling cannabis Phuket News

Turkish man arrested in Phuket for illegally selling cannabis

7 hours ago
Thailand halts airport transfer plan due to financial concerns Thailand News

Thailand halts airport transfer plan due to financial concerns

7 hours ago
Koh Larn mystery: Tourist&#8217;s body leaves police puzzled Pattaya News

Koh Larn mystery: Tourist’s body leaves police puzzled

7 hours ago
Central Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 7, 2025
104 2 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Man arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat for machete threats

Man arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat for machete threats

2 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver returns 154,000 baht to Japanese passenger

Bangkok taxi driver returns 154,000 baht to Japanese passenger

2 hours ago
Phuket drug bust nets dozens in &#8216;white organisation&#8217; blitz

Phuket drug bust nets dozens in ‘white organisation’ blitz

2 hours ago
Ang Thong man fatally stabs wife over separation demand (video)

Ang Thong man fatally stabs wife over separation demand (video)

2 hours ago