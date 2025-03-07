Ang Thong man fatally stabs wife over separation demand (video)

A chilling security camera recording captured the moment a man consumed by jealousy, fatally stabbing his wife in the neck after she asked for a separation. The horrific crime took place at 3.01am yesterday, March 6 in Ang Thong’s Pa Mok district, leaving the local community in shock.

Police Lieutenant Aumnat Meethongkham of Pa Mok Police Station responded to the emergency call, arriving at the scene to find 48 year old Rawiwan fatally wounded, with a 25-centimetre fruit knife discarded nearby. The suspect, identified as 43 year old Suay Cheypuang, had already fled.

According to the victim’s son, his eight year old sister, who had been sleeping in the same room as their parents, ran upstairs to wake him during the argument. When he rushed down to intervene, he witnessed his stepfather stabbing his mother before fleeing into the night.

After an intense search, Suay later surrendered himself to police and was formally charged with intentional murder.

During questioning, he admitted to the crime, stating that he and his wife had been arguing for days. On the night of the attack, they had attended an annual event with their daughter, but tensions escalated once they returned home.

When Rawiwan told him she wanted to separate, he snapped, grabbed a knife from outside, and fatally stabbed her before fleeing.

Home security footage, retrieved during the investigation, confirmed Suay’s actions. The recording shows him leaving the room to fetch a knife, then returning moments before Rawiwan’s terrified screams echoed through the house. Seconds later, the footage captures Suay running from the residence, leaving his wife bleeding to death.

Despite his confession, Suay refused to participate in a crime scene reenactment, further angering the victim’s grieving family. Rawiwan’s son has publicly stated that he will never forgive his stepfather for murdering his mother in front of his young sister and has demanded the harshest possible punishment, reported KhaoSod.

Police are continuing their investigation and preparing to detain Suay, as the case gains public attention. The brutal nature of the attack, caught on video, has reignited calls for stricter domestic violence laws and harsher penalties for perpetrators of intimate partner violence.