Thai businessman loses 22 million baht to mistress, posing as royalty

Romance and impersonation scam leaves victim and family bankrupt

Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Photo via YouTube/ โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official

A Thai businessman lost about 22 million baht to a romance scammer who also posed as royalty to gain his trust.

The victim, Thian, and his family appeared on the news programme Hone Krasae to share their story with the public in the hope of finding a solution. Thian explained that he and his wife, Joei, operated a window-cleaning business, but the massive financial loss led the family to bankruptcy. He said his mistakes continue to haunt him.

Thian revealed that he met the scammer, Aoom, at a garage on Ramkhamhaeng Road in Bangkok, where she worked as the secretary to the owner. Thian admitted he was attracted to Aoom and later arranged to meet her at a coffee shop.

He confessed to having a secret relationship with Aoom and regularly transferred money to her, sending at least 5,000 baht each time. Their communication was primarily via email. Thian insisted they never spoke on the phone or had any sexual activities.

Thian said Aoom increasingly demanded money, citing expenses for the funerals of her brother and father. She also claimed that she and her brother had over 35 million baht in savings, which had been frozen due to a lawsuit. She urged Thian to support her financially to help reclaim the funds. Thian agreed to every request.

Photo via YouTube/ โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official
Later, Aoom claimed she could no longer speak or meet Thian due to illness. She said she was actually a royal family member and would assign her subordinates to communicate on her behalf.

Thian continued to transfer money to Aoom despite no direct contact. Eventually, he lost a total of 22 million baht. Several scammers, who posed as high-ranking officials, took turns to talk with Thian. They claimed that Thian was under Aoom’s will and would receive all of her assets after her death.

Joei said she discovered the situation after her husband sold his gold necklaces and emptied his bank accounts. She admitted she, too, had been deceived by Aoom and the so-called royal affiliates who contacted them.

Thian and Joei sold all their valuables, including luxury cars, and did everything possible to meet the scammers’ demands, based solely on email exchanges.

Photo via YouTube/ โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official
It was their daughter who uncovered the truth. She found that all the money was transferred to Aoom and asked a friend to verify her identity. They discovered that Aoom, whose full name is Kullacha, was not a royal family member and that her family lived in the northeastern province of Yasothon.

Thian eventually arranged a meeting with Aoom, during which she admitted to deceiving him. She reportedly told him, “Your money took care of my son until he grew up.” No apology was issued.

Thian demanded repayment, and Aoom returned only 1 million baht before cutting off contact. The couple subsequently filed a police complaint and shared their story with the public.

A lawyer offered legal advice during the programme, and the non-profit group Saimai Survive has stepped in to assist the family in pursuing justice.

Photo via YouTube/ โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official

Wednesday, June 25, 2025
